Warner Bros. Discovery Access is teaming up with Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios to start a new games academy. In the United Kingdom, applicants can try their hand at breaking into the games industry with this 12 week program. There is a focus on under-represented applicants and others who might not have been able to find a traditional way into these environments. Warner Bros. Discovery is also looking for new ways to source up-and-coming talent. Next Gun Skills Academy also plays a role in this partnership as well. (They handle vocational training for creative industries.) Getting these applicants up to speed technically is a major priority, but gaining admission would also give them a much-needed credential to stand out in the hiring process as well. Topics covered include art, audio, games design, and quality assurance testing. Applications open today and the deadline to get them in is September 23. Check out what the curriculum will look like down below:

