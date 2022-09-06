Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
NME
‘Halo Infinite’ Forge release date and beta details
Halo Infinite has just received an updated roadmap, which gives players a look at what they can expect over the next eight months or so. New maps are on their way, as is online co-op, with 343 Industries planning plenty of new content updates. The headline update is surely the Forge mode beta, which will launch towards the end of this year.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Official Mod Support
CD Projekt Red has released an official modding tool called REDmod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to officially create and install their own mods to the PC version of the game. As reported by Eurogamer, the REDmod tool includes custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more that lets players easily create...
Football Manager 2023 gets a release date and physical edition that lacks anything physical
Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 2023 will arrive on November 8 on PC, with those who pre-order being granted early access about two weeks before that date. The press release promises that this iteration "thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game", which sounds like a HR complaint waiting to happen.
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Access Partners with Batman Arkham Developer For Games Academy
Warner Bros. Discovery Access is teaming up with Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios to start a new games academy. In the United Kingdom, applicants can try their hand at breaking into the games industry with this 12 week program. There is a focus on under-represented applicants and others who might not have been able to find a traditional way into these environments. Warner Bros. Discovery is also looking for new ways to source up-and-coming talent. Next Gun Skills Academy also plays a role in this partnership as well. (They handle vocational training for creative industries.) Getting these applicants up to speed technically is a major priority, but gaining admission would also give them a much-needed credential to stand out in the hiring process as well. Topics covered include art, audio, games design, and quality assurance testing. Applications open today and the deadline to get them in is September 23. Check out what the curriculum will look like down below:
ComicBook
The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red
While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
ComicBook
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
How to Download the Halo Reborn Mod
A new mod has been released for the Halo Franchise, Halo Reborn. This mod is created in response to the disappointment of the last few game releases.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
IGN
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Low Poly Mod Gameplay
Check out gameplay of this hilarious mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake that adds low poly characters to the new high-res environments. Created by Nexusmods user FantasyRaiderr, Polygonal Players is a Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod that replaces key character models with their original Final Fantasy 7 models. This model swap carries over to in-game cutscenes and battles. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and more will pop like never before. This FF7 remake pc mod is one of our favorites, but there are plenty more to check out. Here's hoping for another FF7 demake mod in the future.
There is No Light Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Fight through a hostile world filled with bloodthirsty enemies to save your only family. Continue reading to learn more about There is No Light, it’s release date, gameplay, and story. There is No Light Release Date: September 19, 2022. There is No Light will release on September 19, 2022...
A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games
A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
9to5Mac
‘Alto’s Odyssey’ studio launching ‘Lucky Luna’ platformer for iOS on Netflix Games [Now available]
Following up on its range of hits like Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, Where Cards Fall, and more, award-winning developer Snowman is set to bring its next all-new game, Lucky Luna to iOS and Android this summer through Netflix Games. Update 9/8: Lucky Luna is now available for both...
ComicBook
Disney Dreamlight Valley Update to Fix Nintendo Switch Crashes and More Bugs
The free-to-play Disney life-sim and adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley from Gameloft in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games was released earlier this week in Early Access for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Anyone that has purchased a Founder's Pack Edition of the video game or that has an Xbox Game Pass membership can play it right now. And it looks like the first big update for the title is set to fix a number of issues next week.
Battlefield is getting a 'narrative campaign' from Halo co-creator's new studio
As a long-time creative director departs, Electronic Arts says it has big plans for the future of Battlefield.
ComicBook
Rockstar Games Update Seemingly Teases End of GTA 5
A recent move from Rockstar Games may have just indicated that work on Grand Theft Auto V is finally coming to a close. First released all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has continued to support GTA 5 for the better part of the past decade. This support has largely come in the form of additional content for GTA Online to go along with various ports of the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 now on the horizon, though, it looks like Rockstar is finally putting the most recent entry in the series in the rearview mirror.
