Pueblo, CO

Doc's orders: B-29 Superfortress set to touch down in Pueblo

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
One of only two airworthy B-29 bombers in the world will visit Pueblo from Sept. 9 to 11.

Puebloans will have the chance to see and tour the restored B-29 Superfortress "Doc" during a three-day event hosted by the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum and can even schedule private flights on the craft to learn more about its place in military and aviation history.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see (a B-29) fly," said Joe Musso, director of restoration at the aircraft museum. "They were actually supposed to go somewhere else but things didn't work out for them there and they have a relationship with us, so they decided to come here instead."

The Weisbrod houses its own B-29, "Peachy," though Peachy isn't flyable. While working on restoring Peachy, the aircraft museum built a relationship with the crew restoring "Doc," Musso said.

This weekend's event will be the first time Doc has visited Pueblo.

The B-29 was an iconic World War II-era bomber, thousands of which flew missions over Europe and the Pacific during World War II and saw service in the Korean war before eventually being supplanted by the B-50 and B-52.

"Doc" was one of 1,644 B-29 Superfortress models manufactured in Wichita, Kansas, during World War II.

Rolling off the assembly line in March 1945, "Doc" was delivered to the U.S. Army shortly before a pair of B-29s, "Enola Gay" and "Bockscar," were used to drop two atomic bombs on Japan, leading to Japan's capitulation and the end of the war.

On July 1951, Doc was assigned to radar calibration duty along with a few other B-29s in a squadron called the Seven Dwarfs. In May 1955, Doc was assigned to target-towing duty, and in March 1956, it, along with the rest of the Seven Dwarfs, became targets for bomb training at China Lake, California.

For 42 years, Doc sat, baking in the heat of the Mojave Desert, serving as a target for the Navy. In 1987, the bomber was found by Tony Muzzolini, who eventually began to restore it to flying shape.

After more than a decade of work with government agencies and volunteers in the China Lake area, Muzzolini and his team were able to tow the bomber out of its former resting place in the desert. The restoration used extensive resources and required more than 450,000 hours from volunteers with the help of experts before it was restored to flight capability in June 2016. The restored Doc took its first flight the following month in July.

This weekend, the historic bomber makes its way to Pueblo Memorial Airport through a partnership with the Weisbrod. Ground tours and private flights of Doc can be accessed through the Pueblo airport terminal at 31201 Bryan Circle.

Tickets for ground tours will cost $10 per person or $20 per family and will include free admission to the aircraft museum next door.

Starting at $600 a person, the aircraft will also take passengers on scheduled flights where passengers can sit in the seats the crew would have occupied during a combat flight. Tickets for the scheduled flights cost as high as $1,500, depending on which seats a passenger selects. Purchasing a flight on Doc also comes with a free admission to the Weisbrod. Flights can be purchased at b29doc.com/rides.

"Each B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff," according to to the flight description.

Friday's affair at the Weisbrod will also feature a reunion of the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit. The aircraft museum houses an F-15 from the unit, which shot down a MIG-23 aircraft during the Gulf War.

"We'll have a presentation at 10 (a.m.)," Musso said. "We're expecting about 100 of them to be there."

For more information on this weekend's event, visit the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum Facebook Page.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

