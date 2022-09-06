How Tough is Spurs’ Path to Winning Again?

It's going to be a tough road ahead for the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are in full rebuild mode.

That became completely apparent when the team traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for several future first-round picks. The goal? Draft high in the 2023 NBA Draft to land 7-4 French big man Victor Wembanyama. But even if the team finds a way to draft him, there is reason to believe the team will continue to struggle. Bleacher Report ranked the Spurs dead last in teams with the best three-year outlook.

"The San Antonio Spurs entered the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in earnest this summer, trading Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari (who was later bought out) and multiple future first-round draft picks," Bleacher Report writes. "And though there are a few promising young players left over (like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell), there doesn't appear to be a clear path toward winning for the foreseeable future. Even if they do indeed land Wembanyama, he's probably a few years away from star-level contributions. With Johnson and Vassell both 22 years old, San Antonio probably can't even think about being competitive till the third year of this three-year exercise."

There are likely few to zero players currently on the Spurs roster that will be on the team when San Antonio is competitive again, which makes it difficult to find a winning path again. This upcoming season is about finding that one or two players who could carve out a spot as a role player on the next Spurs contender.

