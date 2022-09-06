ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Street reportedly offered $2 billion to Kohl's for property; law firms trying to gather investors for class action lawsuit

By Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Kohl's Corp. owns billions of dollars worth of property and one firm is trying to buy it all.

Oak Street Real Estate Capital reportedly offered Kohl's roughly $2 billion for its real estate and to lease it back to the company, according to a report from Reuters on Friday.

The sides have met but it doesn't mean negotiations will continue or a deal will be made, Reuters said.

This isn't the first time Oak Street has been mentioned in a potential deal with Kohl's.

Earlier this year, when Franchise Group, which owns Vitamin Shoppe, was trying to buy Kohl's, Oak Park was mentioned as a company that might be willing to take on the real estate.

The deal between Franchise Group and Kohl's eventually fell apart in July.

It's unclear if Franchise Group and Oak Street plan to make another run at Kohl's.

In 2021, Franchise Group bought furniture company W.S. Badcock Corp. for $580 million and sold the consumer credit accounts receivable portfolio for $400 million, which it used to pay off debt.

At the end of May, Franchise Group sold W.S. Badcock Corp. for $94 million and is planning on selling Badcock’s corporate headquarters and distribution centers to Oak Street to pay the remaining $175 million of Badcock acquisition financing.

Law firms gathering investors

Meanwhile, at least two law firms are seeking out Kohl's investors who suffered losses due to declines in the share price for a potential class action case.

The Schall Law Firm and Johnson Fistel are among at least two firms encouraging investors to contact them.

The firms say that investors who owned stock in the company between Oct. 20, 2020, when the price was around $54, and May 19, when the stock traded at about $39, may be entitled to damages.

According to Schall, Kohl's "made false and misleading statements to the market." The firm also criticized the company's strategy and claimed the board "withheld material information from investors before its annual meeting."

Kohl's declined to comment on any interaction with Oak Street and the pending litigation.

Contact Ricardo Torres at ritorres@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RicoReporting

