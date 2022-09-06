Read full article on original website
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
2d ago
The kicker in all this is if you’re an addict of illegal drugs then you can get prescriptions for anything without much effort or guise from a doctor. However if you’re dealing with arthritis, cancer, etc it’s like pulling teeth just to get an inflammatory med prescribed. Addicts have more access to help than we do. Let that sink in for a bit.
Lisa-Marie Gleason
2d ago
the drs willfully leave patients in pain willfully ignore abnormal blood work lengthy medical history obvious clinical symptoms medical pictures and medical journals
Herehere
2d ago
I have had RA for 20 years. Diet plays a huge part. I do take meds but if I eat a slice pizza the next day my hands are all swollen. None of my doctors have told me about diet.
