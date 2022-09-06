Read full article on original website
Schuster Avenue to be improved, city of El Paso holds community meeting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two miles of Schuster Ave. will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about it's plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazard chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights
Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
West El Paso apartment complex resident says property not helping her after mold found
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
El Paso to display new art installation at San Jacinto plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will place new art installations at San Jacinto Plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. To recognize the month, the city and Destination El Paso will place an art...
El Paso ISD board member shares response on viral video involving Franklin HS teacher
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Vice President of the El Paso Independent School District board shared his response regarding the English teacher at Franklin High School who could be fired after a video went viral. Daniel Call’s comments were posted before Tuesday when he and other board members...
City of Las Cruces approves ARPA funds for organizations nearly a year later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Organizations that have been waiting for months to receive funding from the City of Las Cruces finally got answers Tuesday. The city finally approved funding for several local organizations, after the work began last fall. The work was paused after an internal audit found...
Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct
ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
Local advocate speaks up about massive Attendant Care shortage for people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native brings awareness to the need for attendant care workers in the borderland. Nathan Coleman is an advocate for people with disabilities and a client of Caring Partners Home Care in El Paso. While his brother has been taking care of him for 36 years, he knows […]
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
