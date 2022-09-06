ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

cbs4local.com

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazard chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights

Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct

ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
ANTHONY, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
EL PASO, TX

