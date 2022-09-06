ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrell Malacia Has Expressed How Happy He Is At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Manchester United has been winning all their games lately, with the defeat over Arsenal on Sunday it is the fourth in the season so far and Tyrell Malacia has been an important part of that.

The 23-year-old shared with MUTV how his experience in the Netherlands has helped him to get to this moment in his career where Malacia is an important fullback at the Red Devils.

It was claimed that Malacia did not take long to change the subject to talk about Manchester United and compliments from legends, and how it is to play alongside Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane etc.

Tyrell, just going back to the start of your journey in football. You grew up in Rotterdam, can you just tell us what that was like and how you first got interested in football really?

Was that when you first started getting into football or did you play before that, on the streets?
“Yeah, I’ve always played on the streets in Rotterdam, south. I loved to do that, yeah.”

How did that help to shape and mould you as a player, do you think?
“Everything, because I always played with older guys so you have to be stronger, faster and use your technique. So yeah, it helped me a lot.”

When did you first join Feyenoord?
“I joined Feyenoord, I think when I was about eight. I went there with a friend of mine and we did talent days. They picked me and I think two or three more guys from the 300/400 kids at the end.”

Did you grow up as a Feyenoord fan, being from Rotterdam? Just describe how that felt when you got picked and eventually rose through their ranks…

“Yeah. Of course in the beginning it’s just all fine, you just want to play football. When you get older, you get to realise how big everything is and things changing, especially when I signed my first contract. Then you’re looking up to play for the first team and that was my dream. It came true.”

IMAGO / PA Images

How did you find your time in the first team? What was the relationship with the fans like? Being from Rotterdam yourself did you find that you had a close connection with them?
“Yeah, yeah, yeah. It was good because I made my debut in the Champions League [against Napoli]. After that, I started playing games and they were signing my name and things. So it was nice.”

I think you played over 100 games in the end for Feyenoord so was it a tough decision to leave them and come here?
“Yeah, of course. It’s tough to leave because I was eight when I started there and I’m 23 now. But, for my feeling, I had to make a new step and that’s why I’m here now.”

As you say you’ve just turned 23. How do you describe yourself as a defender? You must have a good idea of what your game is all about now…
“I bring a lot of energy. I’m good at defending and I like to attack. Fast, strong, I love the game.”

