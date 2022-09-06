ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Local pastors earn Wildcat Award

Stacy and Valerie Tuttle know what it means to serve. From fighting child hunger to promoting racial justice, the LifePoint Church pastors possess a love for their home of Alexander City. As the new school year began this fall, their community showed their appreciation. Alexander City Schools surprised the couple...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wrbl.com

Local organization sets example for young men in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man is giving back to the community that shaped him and providing young boys with mentorship and guidance through different avenues. Daniel Gay is the Director of The Focus Program, he founded the organization in 2017 when he was coaching basketball and noticed a need for mentors in the community. He also noticed a lack of financial resources and negotiated free basketball training for study time.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley, AL
Education
City
Valley, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WRBL News 3

Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼

AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Carmel#K12
WTVM

Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
COLUMBUS, GA
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
FOX54 News

Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan High students arrested for terroristic threats

Two Newnan High School students have been arrested for making terroristic threats after another student overheard them talking about setting the school on fire Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to NHS families by Principal Chase Puckett Wednesday afternoon, a the student notified an administrator around 11 a.m. that...
NEWNAN, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare

Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings

A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
AUBURN, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy