WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
thecutoffnews.com
Local pastors earn Wildcat Award
Stacy and Valerie Tuttle know what it means to serve. From fighting child hunger to promoting racial justice, the LifePoint Church pastors possess a love for their home of Alexander City. As the new school year began this fall, their community showed their appreciation. Alexander City Schools surprised the couple...
wrbl.com
Russell County School District Spotlight – RCHS Athletic Complex
SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – WRBL and Russell County Board of Education bring you Moments of Excellence in and around the Russell County School District. This series kicks off with the ribbon cutting of the new and improved Athletic Complex at Russell County High School!
wrbl.com
Local organization sets example for young men in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man is giving back to the community that shaped him and providing young boys with mentorship and guidance through different avenues. Daniel Gay is the Director of The Focus Program, he founded the organization in 2017 when he was coaching basketball and noticed a need for mentors in the community. He also noticed a lack of financial resources and negotiated free basketball training for study time.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
opelikaobserver.com
Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼
AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Two ‘goodest’ boys looking for loving homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another week, two more sweet pups to show you - in hopes that they find a forever family!. First up - Merlin! We showed Merlin a few weeks ago and he still needs a family!. Merlin is a 4-year-old bulldog mix and is only 45 pounds....
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan High students arrested for terroristic threats
Two Newnan High School students have been arrested for making terroristic threats after another student overheard them talking about setting the school on fire Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to NHS families by Principal Chase Puckett Wednesday afternoon, a the student notified an administrator around 11 a.m. that...
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Chambers County crash on Labor Day
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A. […]
WTVM
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
WTVM
Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
Opelika-Auburn News
Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings
A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
