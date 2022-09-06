Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Meet Christina Bobb — former OAN presenter, 2020 election denier, and Trump's latest attorney to face legal trouble
Bobb, a former presenter for the far-right One America News network, is now embroiled in Trump's legal battle over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Video: Doug Mastriano caught praying for MAGA to "seize the power"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A clip of a prayer led by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is now circulating online. According to Rolling Stone, the prayer meeting is said to have been organized by Jim Garlow, who is described as "a prominent figure in the far-right New Apostolic Restoration (NAR) movement." The prayer meeting reportedly aligned with Garlow's beliefs which center around the ideology of the government operating around biblical principles.
Joe Biden confirms he will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Joe Biden has said that he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The US president confirmed his plans to reporters in Ohio, as he boarded Air Force One to return to the White House.The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September, Buckingham Palace said.“I don’t know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Mr Biden said.Mr Biden told reporters that he had not yet spoken to King Charles III.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Meet the union leaders powering a wave of organizing at Amazon, Starbucks, Target, and more
Unions are booming in the US and enjoying their highest support since the '60s. But the ordinary people leading them have their work cut out.
Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months for books
HONG KONG — (AP) — A Hong Kong court sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison Saturday for their role in the publication of children’s books deemed seditious. The penalties are the latest sign of China’s hard line against free speech and any sign...
