Joe Biden has said that he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The US president confirmed his plans to reporters in Ohio, as he boarded Air Force One to return to the White House.The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September, Buckingham Palace said.“I don’t know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Mr Biden said.Mr Biden told reporters that he had not yet spoken to King Charles III.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death

