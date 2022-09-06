ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
Lootpress

Prep Football: Bluefield’s comeback falls short against Pulaski

Bluefield – In a game where the offenses combined for nearly 70 points, it was a decision on special teams that sealed the victory for Pulaski County. Leading by two points with two minutes left, PCHS head coach Cam Akers trusted his staff’s call on a fake punt attempt and was rewarded as the Cougars converted a fourth-and-2 to cement a 35-33 victory on the road against Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium Thursday.
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Football
City
Keller, VA
State
Tennessee State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday September 8, 2022

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 308 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get up to half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hokies
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away

Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy