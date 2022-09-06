Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
Prep Football: Bluefield’s comeback falls short against Pulaski
Bluefield – In a game where the offenses combined for nearly 70 points, it was a decision on special teams that sealed the victory for Pulaski County. Leading by two points with two minutes left, PCHS head coach Cam Akers trusted his staff’s call on a fake punt attempt and was rewarded as the Cougars converted a fourth-and-2 to cement a 35-33 victory on the road against Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
WSLS
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
RELATED PEOPLE
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday September 8, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 308 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get up to half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
Franklin News Post
6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
wfxrtv.com
Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
Comments / 0