Britney Spears Claps Back At 15-Year-Old Son Jayden After He Says He's "Praying" For Her
After posting (and deleting) a 22-minute audio detailing the horrors of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has returned with more confessions and messages for her family members. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe 'cuz I never have," Spears began...
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny
"We do not have a need for your love, or your kindness," Sumit's mom Sahna told him on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior. "It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You...
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
Britney Spears' Son Jayden Says His Mother Didn't Give Her Kids 'Equal Love' & She Responds
Britney Spears hasn’t shied away from addressing the struggles of her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, getting older — “IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote in March 2022 — and now it seems her youngest is ready to talk about life with his mom, too. Jayden sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak for a new interview about his feelings toward the “Toxic” star, per Daily Mail. His controversial comments were then called out by Spears on Instagram. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away
My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
Chris Hemsworth proudly shows off his 8-year-old son’s impressive surfing skills
Chris Hemsworth is a proud dad. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared a video of one of his and Elsa Pataky’s twin boys riding his first tube on a surfboard. “My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember for ever!” He captioned...
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko's little girl has arrived!. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Nicolas and...
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Tyrese Professes His ‘Endless Love’ For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’
Actor/singer Tyrese and Zelie Timothy have officially rekindled their relationship. While in paradise, the couple confirmed their reunion with heartfelt Instagram posts. Keep scrolling to see the PDA-filled video that was posted on Monday (Sept. 5)!. Over the holiday weekend, the pair enjoyed a much-needed baecation, which included a romantic...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares An End Of Summer Wrap-Up With Daughter Apple and Son Moses
Ah, the bittersweet feels of departing from hot girl season to the crisp air of pumpkin spice season. Even California natives transition from summer, and Gwenyth Paltrow is sharing her break-up letter. In a carousel post on her Instagram, she shared pictures and videos of the peace of a blue morning sky, her son surfing with friends, banging oysters, and cute moments with friends and family.
Daughter calls out mom for making her share everything with her step-sister.
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to make her daughter share everything she has with her step-sister. AITA for making my daughter share her presents with my stepdaughter?. Two moms are better than one!. I (40f) was...
