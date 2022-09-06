ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny

"We do not have a need for your love, or your kindness," Sumit's mom Sahna told him on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents.  On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior.  "It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You...
TV & VIDEOS
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Says His Mother Didn't Give Her Kids 'Equal Love' & She Responds

Britney Spears hasn’t shied away from addressing the struggles of her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, getting older — “IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote in March 2022 — and now it seems her youngest is ready to talk about life with his mom, too. Jayden sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak for a new interview about his feelings toward the “Toxic” star, per Daily Mail. His controversial comments were then called out by Spears on Instagram. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Briana Belcher

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
realitytitbit.com

Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away

My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Not Ok#New York City
msn.com

Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels

Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Scary Mommy

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares An End Of Summer Wrap-Up With Daughter Apple and Son Moses

Ah, the bittersweet feels of departing from hot girl season to the crisp air of pumpkin spice season. Even California natives transition from summer, and Gwenyth Paltrow is sharing her break-up letter. In a carousel post on her Instagram, she shared pictures and videos of the peace of a blue morning sky, her son surfing with friends, banging oysters, and cute moments with friends and family.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy