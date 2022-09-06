ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer

South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Loretta Rush speaks at Economic Club of Michiana

Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate. Last week, Cory Newland admitted in federal court that he knew at the time that the use of force was unjustified and unlawful. Kroger donates to Cultivate Food Rescue of South Bend. Updated: 53 minutes ago. September is...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area

Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New COVID booster vaccine rolls out in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like the flu, St. Joe County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says COVID-19 is not going anywhere. “For the start of the school year, we’re much higher than either we have been in the last two years with essentially no affective mitigation strategies in place,” Dr. Fox says.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building

DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial. Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.
GOSHEN, IN
panoramanow.com

Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022

Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month. Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during...
MISHAWAKA, IN

