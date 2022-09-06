Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers. Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week. No. 8 Notre Dame preparing for home opener against...
WNDU
Loretta Rush speaks at Economic Club of Michiana
Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate. Last week, Cory Newland admitted in federal court that he knew at the time that the use of force was unjustified and unlawful. Kroger donates to Cultivate Food Rescue of South Bend. Updated: 53 minutes ago. September is...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area
Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
WNDU
New COVID booster vaccine rolls out in St. Joseph County
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like the flu, St. Joe County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says COVID-19 is not going anywhere. “For the start of the school year, we’re much higher than either we have been in the last two years with essentially no affective mitigation strategies in place,” Dr. Fox says.
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
GAF dedicates Michigan City distribution center with ribbon cutting
GAF, a maker of roofing and waterproofing products, formally dedicated its new Michigan City distribution center. The post GAF dedicates Michigan City distribution center with ribbon cutting appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Bashor Children’s Home gears up for annual Running with Spoons fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home is gearing up for their annual Running with Spoons fundraiser. The event will take place on Thursday inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theater. Thirteen teams of local chefs will compete against each other by cooking up their favorite dishes. Guests...
abc57.com
Culver residents encouraged to submit information to be included in town wide yard sale
CULVER, Ind. -- Culver residents are encouraged to submit their information to the town clerk by 4p.m. on September 20 to be included on the yard sale map. The official map will be released on September 22 and will include details like how many days the sales will be open and what kinds of items each location is selling.
WNDU
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial. Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.
WNDU
Beloved greeter with special needs gets birthday wish granted in New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you ever shopped at the Old School Tile Company in New Carlisle, you probably ran into 67-year-old warehouse greeter Lenny Lawrence. “I sweep the floors and I greet people coming in and out. I say have a nice day and I give them a card,” Lawrence says.
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
panoramanow.com
Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022
Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
WNDU
Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month. Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during...
Comments / 2