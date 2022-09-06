Read full article on original website
Related
CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
koamnewsnow.com
Coffeyville man sentenced to prison for rape of a minor; denied lower prison sentence
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A county judge sentenced a Coffeyville man convicted of one count of Attempted Rape of a female child to more than ten years in prison. David L. Hudnall, age 49, of Coffeyville was sentenced to nearly 13 years on a charge of attempted rape of a minor.
Rogers man arrested for attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, of Rogers, was arrested on September 5 for attempted kidnapping.
Body found now ruled homicide in Crawford County
A friend finds the body of an Arcadia resident and authorities are now calling the death a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
KHBS
Washington County investigating shooting, man hospitalized
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said his office is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting report on Pleasant Hill Road Saturday night. According to a release, deputies found one person, Justin Hellyer, had been...
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation
ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning
One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
More than half of Nowata police force resigns, citing “blatant disregard” of Constitution
NOWATA, Okla. — More than half of the Nowata Police Department has resigned over the course of one day. “It took a lot for us to come to this conclusion, weeks of talking to each other trying to figure out what we could do,” said former Captain Jeramiah Frauenberger.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing
BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
Multiple Nowata police officers resign over issues with management
Multiple Nowata police officers resigned from the department Tuesday citing issues with management following a meeting last month.
Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach
CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
Tahlequah High School goes virtual all week, after deadly shooting involving students
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tuesday, Tahlequah High School extended its virtual learning past Wednesday, saying students can expect to be back in the classroom Monday, Sept. 12. The FBI took over this case because of the tribal affiliation of the people involved. Agents say one person, a former student at the high school, was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in the Labor Day shooting.
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
KOCO
One dead after triple shooting in Tahlequah; high school students involved, district says
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah High School students were involved in a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday, district officials announced. The Oklahoma FBI offices confirmed to Tulsa-area television stations that three people were shot on Labor Day in Tahlequah, leaving one dead. KTUL reported that the FBI has not identified any of the victims.
RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever. The Pryor Creek Police Department said the family was stopped at a red...
FourStates
Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
0
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 1