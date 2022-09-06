ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Washington County investigating shooting, man hospitalized

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said his office is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting report on Pleasant Hill Road Saturday night. According to a release, deputies found one person, Justin Hellyer, had been...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO
KSN News

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
ARCADIA, KS
KHBS

FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing

BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
CHELSEA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tahlequah High School goes virtual all week, after deadly shooting involving students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tuesday, Tahlequah High School extended its virtual learning past Wednesday, saying students can expect to be back in the classroom Monday, Sept. 12. The FBI took over this case because of the tribal affiliation of the people involved. Agents say one person, a former student at the high school, was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in the Labor Day shooting.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
