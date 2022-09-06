Read full article on original website
Charmaine Pruett
3d ago
The same thing should be done to the people doing this to the dogs. Throw them in the pin🤬
Reply
4
Related
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
Loved ones pay tribute to 23-year-old St. Louis man shot, killed inside market
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On a sunny, blue sky evening his family and friends should have been enjoying the summer night, but they weren't. Instead, those whose eyes filled with tears packed the parking lot outside Beverly Hills Supermarket near Natural Bridge Road and Avondale Avenue in north St. Louis county.
KMOV
Man convicted of shooting man pounding on his girlfriend’s home window
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After over four hours of deliberating, a jury convicted a 29-year-old man of shooting through a window at a man at his girlfriend’s home in 2021. Gregory Jarrett, 29, was convicted Sunday of assault and armed criminal action charges. Jarrett, who was out...
2 charged with murder in death of man inside north St. Louis County grocery store
BEVERLY HILLS, Mo. — Two men were charged with murder late Thursday in the fatal shooting of another man a day earlier at a north St. Louis County grocery store. North County Police Cooperative Lt. Mark Brown said Warren Smith Jr. and Marcel Payne walked inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket on the 6700 block of Natural Bridge Rd. shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and approached Kardayé Moore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County
Details began emerging early Thursday about a grocery store killing Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. The North County Police Cooperative says a man shot one person dead and wounded another inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in Beverly Hills. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, but they have not released his name.
KMOV
East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
KSDK
Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store
This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
KMOV
1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
10-year-old girl dies, six others hurt in north St. Louis County crash
A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.
Crash leaves 10-year-old girl dead, 6 others injured in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young girl was killed, and six others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County. The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. along Bellefontaine Road south of Shepley Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. According to a crash report, a...
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KJCT8
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
KMOV
St. Charles mother says moldy apartment left her and her newborn sick, after lack of occupancy inspection
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - With thousands of people house-hunting across the metro after this summer’s flooding, it’s buyer beware. Renting could be more cost-efficient, however, you might get the keys to something you aren’t expecting. That’s what happened to one St. Charles woman who said a missed, bureaucratic step, caused deeper issues.
KMOV
Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery. Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.
ktoe.com
Police Focus In On Suspect In Deadly Triple Shooting, Victims Identified
(St. Paul, MN) — St. Paul police say they are focused on a single suspect in a deadly shooting that killed three and injured two. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation. The shooting happened Sunday in the 900 block of Case Avenue. Officers say 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, and 42-year-old Cory Freeman were killed in the shooting. No word on the identities of those were injured.
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of worst roads in St. Louis County is getting a makeover
ST. LOUIS – One of the worst roads in the county is about to get a $5.4M overhaul. Airport Road, in the heart of Berkeley, will be rebuilt, to improve safety and attract more businesses to the area. The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road...
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Drug charge for driver who jumped US-131 overpass
A man whose car went airborne, soared over an overpass along US-131 and crashed on the other side has been formally charged.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 6