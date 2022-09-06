ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 6

Charmaine Pruett
3d ago

The same thing should be done to the people doing this to the dogs. Throw them in the pin🤬

Reply
4
Related
5 On Your Side

2 charged with murder in death of man inside north St. Louis County grocery store

BEVERLY HILLS, Mo. — Two men were charged with murder late Thursday in the fatal shooting of another man a day earlier at a north St. Louis County grocery store. North County Police Cooperative Lt. Mark Brown said Warren Smith Jr. and Marcel Payne walked inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket on the 6700 block of Natural Bridge Rd. shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and approached Kardayé Moore.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County

Details began emerging early Thursday about a grocery store killing Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. The North County Police Cooperative says a man shot one person dead and wounded another inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in Beverly Hills. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, but they have not released his name.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KSDK

Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store

This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police Raid
KMOV

St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktoe.com

Police Focus In On Suspect In Deadly Triple Shooting, Victims Identified

(St. Paul, MN) — St. Paul police say they are focused on a single suspect in a deadly shooting that killed three and injured two. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation. The shooting happened Sunday in the 900 block of Case Avenue. Officers say 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, and 42-year-old Cory Freeman were killed in the shooting. No word on the identities of those were injured.
SAINT PAUL, MN
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy