‘I feel like it would be better for us college students’: VSU students looking into new affordable internet program

wfxl.com
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
wfxl.com
Gov. Kemp: Commercial roofing industry leader to expand, invest $146M in Lowndes County
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Troy Acoustics plans $40 million facility in Thomas County
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company also will retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
Lowndes County Utility to provide water bill assistance to customers
Lowndes County is providing water bill assistance to Lowndes County Utility customer only on a first-come, first -served basis.
WALB 10
‘We shall not be a scapegoat for failed leadership’: Adel residents want answers in utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - People in Adel are still fighting for answers about their utility bill, an ongoing fight they took to city leaders in a protest. People in Adel are upset. And they said they’re paying the price for a problem they didn’t make and that the city government is failing them.
WALB 10
Atkinson Co. district attorney addresses truancy issues
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - During the last two school years, many Atkinson county students had up to 40 unexcused absences from school. The district attorney wants that to end. Between 50 to 100 parents received a letter that demanded them to show up at the courthouse or face a possible arrest warrant.
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
WCTV
Update: Pine Grove Middle School evacuated after threat
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
WALB 10
Valdosta retired k-9 walked his hero walk
The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. Douglas sisters pregnant at same time, same gender, same due date. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two sisters out of Douglas are pregnant at the same time, carrying...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A written threat at Pine Grove Middle School prompted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to evacuate students and investigate the threat Thursday morning, according to Lowndes County Schools. The threat was discovered written on the bathroom wall at the middle school. School officials said...
Southwell welcomes four new specialists
TIFTON – Southwell announced the addition of four new physicians, including a weight-loss surgeon, anesthesiologist, pathologist and pain management specialist. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
howafrica.com
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page
Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
Valdosta, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lowndes High School football team will have a game with Valdosta High School on September 08, 2022, 13:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCTV
Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
WALB 10
No major incidents seen in Valdosta during holiday travel period
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, many hit the road to celebrate their hardworking achievements for Labor Day. Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, so the heat is winding down, but the traffic is heating up as people travel back home after the holidays. “No major accidents during...
wfxl.com
Fitzgerald, Coffee County to play football in Border Classic
Two Southwest Georgia high schools are scheduled to participate in the Georgia vs Florida Border Classic this week. Games will be played at the Glynn County Stadium, in Brunswick, between September 8 and September 10. Fitzgerald will face off against Madison County (FL) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Also on...
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
