Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio. The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
Lisa Jones
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show 2022 locations and events

DETROIT (FOX 2) - While much of the Detroit Auto Show will take place inside Huntington Place, the event looks ready to use as much of the summer temperatures as it can with some exhibits happening away from the main concourse. Along with exhibits and rides at Huntington Place inside...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

The Schvitz reopens after a summer break

Welcome back to The Schvitz — the North End's old-world bathhouse where hundreds of people unwind, unplug and purify each week.Why it matters: A Detroit institution since 1930, Schvitz's past includes mobsters and swingers parties. The clientele is now growing as more people embrace self-care.State of play: It reopened this week after a brief summer break.The banya — or steam room — is The Schvitz's heart and soul. An 800,000-BTU blast furnace heats 15,000 pounds of rock daily to release steam at temperatures pushing 200 degrees. Nearby is a pool to cool off between steam sessions.The Schvitz also serves...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Lafayette Coney Island closed for rat droppings by health department

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, was shut down Wednesday following a failed health inspection. The historic Downtown Detroit staple was closed Wednesday after rat videos from inside were posted onto social media and health inspectors found droppings inside. Workers at Lafayette said the problem starts...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Add some Detroit style to your tacos

Tacos with a Detroit style are on the menu for Takeout Tuesday. They’re from Shell Shock’d Tacos, a place that was just named Restaurant of the Year during Detroit rapper Big Sean’s DON Awards. Cedric Andrews and Margo Moon are the owners of Shell Shock’d Tacos in...
DETROIT, MI

