Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
fox2detroit.com
Go inside historic art deco homes during Detroit's University District tours
On Saturday, seven homeowners in Detroit's University District will showcase their houses. Step inside to see the art deco bathrooms and ornate plasterwork that make up this neighborhood.
fox2detroit.com
The most colorful bistro in Detroit just opened in Campus Martius
The Sugar Factory, Detroit's newest restaurant and one of the most colorful in the city, is now open downtown in Campus Martius. Here's what it looks like inside.
Detroit News
Things may change, but the Dally in the Alley stays the same beloved street festival
Detroit's Cass Corridor continues to change and evolve, but for the past several decades, the Dally in the Alley festival always brings it back to its grassroots vibe of the 1970s. The community event returns Saturday for the first time since 2019. Run by the North Cass Community Union, organizers...
fox2detroit.com
Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio. The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
fox2detroit.com
Atwater Brewery celebrating 25 years with weekend celebration at Detroit tap house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this weekend. Head to the tap house on Jos Campau on Saturday for live music, beer tastings, food trucks, vendors, stein holding contests, games, giveaways, and more. The seasonal brew Blocktoberfest will also be released. Read more Michigan...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
Mural of Ruth Ellis by Ijania Cortez graces new housing project in Detroit’s New Center
The Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center will provide housing and skills training for at-risk LGBTQ youth
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
michiganchronicle.com
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant
It might be time to find a new place for your coney dog fix
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show 2022 locations and events
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While much of the Detroit Auto Show will take place inside Huntington Place, the event looks ready to use as much of the summer temperatures as it can with some exhibits happening away from the main concourse. Along with exhibits and rides at Huntington Place inside...
The Schvitz reopens after a summer break
Welcome back to The Schvitz — the North End's old-world bathhouse where hundreds of people unwind, unplug and purify each week.Why it matters: A Detroit institution since 1930, Schvitz's past includes mobsters and swingers parties. The clientele is now growing as more people embrace self-care.State of play: It reopened this week after a brief summer break.The banya — or steam room — is The Schvitz's heart and soul. An 800,000-BTU blast furnace heats 15,000 pounds of rock daily to release steam at temperatures pushing 200 degrees. Nearby is a pool to cool off between steam sessions.The Schvitz also serves...
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Lafayette Coney Island closed for rat droppings by health department
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, was shut down Wednesday following a failed health inspection. The historic Downtown Detroit staple was closed Wednesday after rat videos from inside were posted onto social media and health inspectors found droppings inside. Workers at Lafayette said the problem starts...
fox2detroit.com
Burgers, drinks, and more available at the Sugar Factory in Detroit
There are 6-8 shots of liquor in the Sugar Factory's most famous drink, which arrives in a massive goblet. That's only the first surprise awaiting visitors to the Sugar Factory in Campus Martius.
Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Add some Detroit style to your tacos
Tacos with a Detroit style are on the menu for Takeout Tuesday. They’re from Shell Shock’d Tacos, a place that was just named Restaurant of the Year during Detroit rapper Big Sean’s DON Awards. Cedric Andrews and Margo Moon are the owners of Shell Shock’d Tacos in...
