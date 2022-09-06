Read full article on original website
Related
Tragedy as a man is dead and several are injured after bus and a ute collide in a horrific crash
A ute driver has tragically died after colliding with a bus in Melbourne's east. The bus driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries while two passengers onboard were treated at the scene by paramedics. Police rushed to the intersection of King Street and Fernbrook Way in Templestowe, near Ruffey...
Tragedy as ‘beautiful and kind’ young mum, 20, is killed in horrific crash when her car rolled
A young mum died after her car rolled multiple times before her body was flung onto the roof of an adjacent industrial property. Kellie Hounslow, 21 - who is known as Kellie Boon by her family - was killed at Ayr, 100km south-east of Townsville, Queensland last week. She has...
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'
Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood
A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death. Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurse, 37, ‘suffered frightening breakdown hours before running red light at 90mph’ in horror crash that killed 6
A NURSE charged with killing six people in a horror car crash suffered a "frightening" breakdown hours before the collision, court documents claim. Nicole Linton, 37, is accused of causing the smash that saw a heavily pregnant woman and her baby killed in Los Angeles on August 4. Court documents...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Mother-of-five, 62, who died after her car broke down on smart motorway could have been saved by radar that detected stationary vehicles but it had not been activated, inquest hears
A mother-of-five who died after her car broke down on a smart motorway could have been saved by technology to detect stationary vehicles but it had not been included, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, died following a collision on a smart motorway stretch of the M1 near Woodall Services,...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
Comments / 0