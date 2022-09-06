Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the New York Knicks might be looking to trade with the Utah Jazz. The Donovan Mitchell phenomenon has come and gone but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports clams that the Knicks are looking into bringing in Bojan Bogdanović. In another parallel to the Mitchell deal, "draft picks & expiring contracts" will be the key to such a deal, and anyone who followed the Knicks during that rollercoaster period knows that they're packed to the brim with both.

