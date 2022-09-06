Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
Sing a New Song? Knicks Interested in Utah's Bojan Bogdanović
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the New York Knicks might be looking to trade with the Utah Jazz. The Donovan Mitchell phenomenon has come and gone but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports clams that the Knicks are looking into bringing in Bojan Bogdanović. In another parallel to the Mitchell deal, "draft picks & expiring contracts" will be the key to such a deal, and anyone who followed the Knicks during that rollercoaster period knows that they're packed to the brim with both.
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
NBA・
NBA Insider Says Cleveland Cavaliers Would Be Open To Bringing LeBron James Back, But On Their Terms, Different To His First Return in 2014: "They Feel Good About What They Have... Back In 2014, They Needed A Savior."
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed a weird kind of history. The Kid from Akron has been responsible for the team's greatest triumph, bringing a championship to the city after a long wait. However, he has also left the team twice, and the pain of his first exit has still not been forgotten, even if it may have been forgiven. With James potentially on the move again soon, the Cavaliers have naturally come up as a potential landing spot.
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Top Buckeye target impressed with ‘super crazy atmosphere,’ can’t wait to get back to Ohio State
A top Buckeye target can’t wait to get back to Ohio State after being in The Shoe on Saturday night.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Omer Yurtseven's 'crazy' work ethic fits perfectly with Heat culture
Unless you’re an NBA junkie, you’re excused if you’re not familiar with Omer Yurtseven... for now. Yurtseven is a 24-year-old big man entering his sophomore season in the NBA. He went undrafted in 2020 after playing three college seasons — two at NC State and one at Georgetown — but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Oklahoma City before the 2020-21 season. During that campaign, Yurtseven averaged 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game with the OKC Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, and caught the eye of decision-makers at the next level — particularly in South Beach.
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Ohio State football: Is this the real Tommy Eichenberg?
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg struggled through the 2021 Ohio State football regular season. When he turned in a seventeen-tackle performance in the Rose Bowl win over Utah, I wrote an article asking the question “Will the real Tommy Eichenberg please stand up?” Saturday night against Notre Dame, he turned in another head-turning showing that has me thinking “I hope this is the real Tommy Eichenberg.”
Patrick Beverley Feels ‘Different Respect’ & ‘Responsibility’ In L.A. Playing For Lakers Instead Of Clippers
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different players and trades this offseason, their biggest move so far has been trading Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Beverley has long been an enemy for Lakers fans, of course, as...
Are the Bucks interested in bringing in Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson?
Baseball’s winding down, which means it’s time for basketball talk. In the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet, nothing worth noting. That was until something interesting popped up recently. It was said by Fastbreak’s Brett Siegel that the Bucks were one of the teams that have...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
