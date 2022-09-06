ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Daily Orange

NY-22 primary candidates receive endorsements from officials, groups

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams’s respective primary victories for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, party leaders have started to officially endorse the two candidates. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul, who’s currently...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Residents, City Discuss First Few Weeks Of Bird Scooter Use In Fulton During Common Council Meeting

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Before public comment, Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood presented the city with a check for $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward satellite stations for the police department.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Low level toxins detected in water treatment plants in Auburn and Owasco

AUBURN, N.Y. — Low-level toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in samples of raw water in the City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco’s water treatment plants, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday. The samples were collected on August 31 and September 6.
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Developer seeks $1M tax break on proposed luxury hotel in tony CNY town

Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A developer is seeking more than $1 million in tax breaks to help him build an 88-room upscale hotel in Skaneateles. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 7 on developer Norm Swanson’s application for $1.2 million in exemptions from sales taxes on construction materials and furnishings and from the state mortgage recording tax. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Skaneateles Town Hall.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone

Stay connected with our community. Sign up for a subscription today.
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

