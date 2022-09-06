Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
NY-22 primary candidates receive endorsements from officials, groups
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams’s respective primary victories for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, party leaders have started to officially endorse the two candidates. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul, who’s currently...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Fulton Residents, City Discuss First Few Weeks Of Bird Scooter Use In Fulton During Common Council Meeting
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Before public comment, Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood presented the city with a check for $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward satellite stations for the police department.
ESM students return for first day of school on Tuesday
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s that time of year again, back to school! Many students across Central New York made their way back to the classroom to begin the new school year on Tuesday. One of the districts that we returned to on Tuesday was East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District. Summer is over and […]
newyorkupstate.com
Judge: State can’t close Syracuse adoption agency turning away gay couples over Christian beliefs
Syracuse, NY -- A longtime Syracuse adoption agency can remain open after fending off New York State’s demand it close over a religious ban on accepting homosexual or unmarried couples as potential parents. A federal judge in Albany on Wednesday ruled in favor of Eastwood-based New Hope Family Services,...
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
cnycentral.com
Low level toxins detected in water treatment plants in Auburn and Owasco
AUBURN, N.Y. — Low-level toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in samples of raw water in the City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco’s water treatment plants, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday. The samples were collected on August 31 and September 6.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Developer seeks $1M tax break on proposed luxury hotel in tony CNY town
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A developer is seeking more than $1 million in tax breaks to help him build an 88-room upscale hotel in Skaneateles. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 7 on developer Norm Swanson’s application for $1.2 million in exemptions from sales taxes on construction materials and furnishings and from the state mortgage recording tax. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Skaneateles Town Hall.
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
CNY school building cleared after receiving threat on first day of school
Camden, N.Y. — A Oneida County high school was evacuated on the first day of school after the school received a threat through a phone call Tuesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., Camden High School received a threat over the phone, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
The 2022 marching band season starts Saturday. Which Section III teams have won most state titles?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Field Band Conference rolls out its 2022 season on Saturday, and two Central New York sites will host performances. East-Syracuse Minoa will host a program starting at 6 p.m. Besides the Spartans, the participating schools are Central Square, New Hartford, Oswego, Liverpool and West Genesee.
Tests show Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl in his system, investigators say
Nelson, N.Y. — A Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl and other substances in his body in July when ambulance crews were called to treat him and another man for overdosing, investigators said today. A toxicology report shows Bradley Moses had fentanyl, marijuana and alcohol present in his system, the...
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Syracuse burglaries spike, especially near SU, Le Moyne: ‘The numbers are out of control’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Burglaries in Syracuse have spiked over the past year, particularly in the southeast portion of the city where Syracuse University and Le Moyne College are located. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile sounded an alarm about the increase during a briefing Thursday, warning that many are occurring while...
Romesentinel.com
Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone
Massive expansion ups ante at Turning Stone
