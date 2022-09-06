Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Billings West holds on to beat No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of the season
BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game. But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball beats Fordham, wins North Dakota Tournament
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After dropping four five-set matches in the early nonconference season, the Montana State volleyball team finally came out on the winning end of a match that went the distance, rallying for a 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament on Friday night in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
406mtsports.com
No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team scores victory over MSU Billings
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team built a four-goal advantage en route to a 5-1 victory over Montana State Billings Thursday. Five different players scored goals for Colorado Mesa (3-1-0). Ryan Hanley scored the Jackets' goal at the 68:49 mark on an assists...
406mtsports.com
Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener
BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women's soccer ties with Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer. It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball opens UND Tournament with win
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Morehead State at Montana State
Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Rob Tenyer. Record: 41-58 Year: 10th. Before being named head...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Morehead State at Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer prepares for 'difficult task' at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Morehead State plays in the Pioneer Football League, the only Football Championship Subdivision conference that doesn’t award scholarships. Not only have the Eagles faced scholarship teams in nonconference play the past two seasons, they’ve taken on some of the best in the subdivision. Morehead (Kentucky)...
406mtsports.com
Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
406mtsports.com
Montana State releases 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
BOZEMAN — Five home games, tilts against five postseason teams and three games in the 2022 Northern Classic — held in Montreal, Canada —highlight the Montana State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule, as announced by head coach Danny Sprinkle on Wednesday. The defending outright Big Sky Conference-champion Bobcats...
406mtsports.com
Ben Seymour has thrived at Montana State despite missing an 'almost essential' trait
BOZEMAN — Larry might become an intimidating name for Big Sky offensive linemen. One of the Montana State football team’s starting defensive ends, Brody Grebe, is nicknamed “Landmark Larry” because he’s so good at getting to the spot his coaches want on pass rushes. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
Comments / 0