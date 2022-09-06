ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball beats Fordham, wins North Dakota Tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After dropping four five-set matches in the early nonconference season, the Montana State volleyball team finally came out on the winning end of a match that went the distance, rallying for a 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament on Friday night in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
406mtsports.com

Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener

BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?

If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway

As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
MONTANA STATE

