The Independent

How dads can use hypnobirthing to help at the birth of their child

Childbirth is an incredibly painful experience, and one that a labouring woman’s partner can usually do little or nothing to help with.Unless, that is, they know how to use hypnobirthing.Hypnobirthing is a pain management method that uses techniques including visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing, to help mothers during labour. And dads are slowly realising that becoming familiar with the techniques could help them make a real difference to their partner’s childbirth pain, and thus the whole birthing experience.For that reason, the dads’ parenting website DaddiLife (daddilife.com) has published what it says is the first-ever hypnobirthing guide for dads, A Positive...
parentherald.com

Can Gentle Parenting Make You A Better Parent?

While there is no perfect way, method, and guidelines for raising children, parents may choose a particular method over another that is better and more effective in terms of their priorities, values, and family culture, and that can bring out the best in both children and parents. For parents who strongly prioritize respect and partnership in their parenting, the gentle parenting method may be the answer to their hearts' desires.
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Slate

My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
ADDitude

“What I Wish My Parents Had Known . . . ”

For many adults, receiving an ADHD diagnosis can be game-changing, causing them to understand themselves — their behaviors, challenges, strengths, and past experiences — in an entirely new light. Here, our readers cast back to their childhoods, remembering everything from overlooked symptoms of ADHD to misunderstood behaviors, as they reflect on what they wish their parents had known.
The Atlantic

What Babies Hear When You Sing to Them

Randy Lubin recalls the exact moment his life became an improvised musical. The 35-year-old game designer from San Francisco never used to sing, not even in the shower or alone in the car. At his wife’s request, he would perform the kiddush, a Jewish prayer sung each week during Shabbat, but that was it. “Singing wasn’t something I sought out or particularly found a lot of joy in,” Lubin told me.
