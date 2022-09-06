Read full article on original website
How dads can use hypnobirthing to help at the birth of their child
Childbirth is an incredibly painful experience, and one that a labouring woman’s partner can usually do little or nothing to help with.Unless, that is, they know how to use hypnobirthing.Hypnobirthing is a pain management method that uses techniques including visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing, to help mothers during labour. And dads are slowly realising that becoming familiar with the techniques could help them make a real difference to their partner’s childbirth pain, and thus the whole birthing experience.For that reason, the dads’ parenting website DaddiLife (daddilife.com) has published what it says is the first-ever hypnobirthing guide for dads, A Positive...
parentherald.com
Can Gentle Parenting Make You A Better Parent?
While there is no perfect way, method, and guidelines for raising children, parents may choose a particular method over another that is better and more effective in terms of their priorities, values, and family culture, and that can bring out the best in both children and parents. For parents who strongly prioritize respect and partnership in their parenting, the gentle parenting method may be the answer to their hearts' desires.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Slate
My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.
One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
I'm an American who gave birth to 3 kids in the Netherlands. I had an at-home nurse offering postpartum support, and it was life-changing.
The author shares how it is common to have a postpartum nurse helping new mothers with things like diaper changing, cooking, and taking care of kids.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
msn.com
Mom Brings Newborn to Infertility Clinic After Years Of Them Trying to Help Her Start a Family
Unfortunately, infertility is something that so many people struggle with on their journey to grow their families. Having a baby isn't always as simple as we wish it could be for everyone who wants to become a parent — sometimes, it involves months (or more) of expensive fertility treatments before getting that positive test.
The secret mathematical formula to stop a toddler tantrum on a long car journey
EVERY parent has their tricks to keep kids quiet on a long car journey. Now, scientists have devised a mathematical formula to prevent or delay toddler tantrums. Academics at Nottingham Trent University quizzed 2,000 parents and found it takes an average of 32 minutes for a kid to ask: “Are we nearly there yet?”
Psychologist Dr. Andrew Kahn Shares How To Tell If Your Child Has A Learning Or Thinking Disability – Exclusive
Dr. Andrew Kahn, a psychologist at the nonprofit Understood, describes what parents and teachers can look for as signs a child may have a learning disability.
ADDitude
“What I Wish My Parents Had Known . . . ”
For many adults, receiving an ADHD diagnosis can be game-changing, causing them to understand themselves — their behaviors, challenges, strengths, and past experiences — in an entirely new light. Here, our readers cast back to their childhoods, remembering everything from overlooked symptoms of ADHD to misunderstood behaviors, as they reflect on what they wish their parents had known.
The Bump Blog
Babysitting the Grandkids Can Add Years to Your Life, Study Shows
In a time when childcare costs are at an all-time high, there’s no better time to lean on family for some help. A study out of Berlin shows that what might be good for parents—free childcare from grandma or grandpa—can actually provide life-boosting benefits for grandparents too.
6 Realistic Ways To Avoid Burnout as a Mom Who Works From Home
Being able to work from home has been touted as a huge benefit for working mothers -- but this isn't always the case. A recent Bloomberg article called the "work-from-home revolution" a "trap for...
How my baby’s NICU journey changed me as a mom
I was told my whole life I wouldn't be able to have a baby due to my Type One Diabetes. And so when I got pregnant, I felt like finally…this was going to be my redeption story. After years of turmoil managing a chronic disease. After years of hospital...
What Babies Hear When You Sing to Them
Randy Lubin recalls the exact moment his life became an improvised musical. The 35-year-old game designer from San Francisco never used to sing, not even in the shower or alone in the car. At his wife’s request, he would perform the kiddush, a Jewish prayer sung each week during Shabbat, but that was it. “Singing wasn’t something I sought out or particularly found a lot of joy in,” Lubin told me.
