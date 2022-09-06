Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Beloved Windsor Bakery Gets Santa Rosa Outpost
Like peanut butter meeting chocolate, two of Sonoma County’s yummiest businesses are joining forces to create a perfectly delicious collaboration. Miracle Plum, a natural wine bar and market in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, is permanently pairing up with Marla Bakery at their Davis Street location in early October, according to Sallie Miller, co-owner of Miracle Plum.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
sonomamag.com
‘We Were Destined for This’: Local Brothers Expand Popular Taco Truck Business
Omar Galvan’s dream isn’t to own a taco truck. The 28-year-old food entrepreneur wants a fleet of quesabirria-laden mobile kitchens operating daily at breweries throughout the county. And he’s about to get one shiny red truck closer to that dream this month. Galvan and his brother, Ivan,...
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley Arts Festival lines up stellar group of Marin musicians
It was a hot Labor Day weekend in Marin, but in terms of art and music, it’s nothing compared to what’s coming to Mill Valley shortly. It’s predicted to be Marin’s best post-pandemic music gathering. The Mill Valley Arts Festival – aside from displaying world class artists – will feature a stellar musical lineup on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
sonomacountygazette.com
Show us your Sonoma County Library card!
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
sonomamag.com
Modern Meets Traditional in Fountaingrove Home Listed for $3.2 Million
After Penelope Barnes lost her custom-built home to the 2017 Tubbs fire, she approached the rebuild with the aim of modernizing her property. For Barnes, modernizing meant a more open floor plan, a covered patio, solar power and seamless indoor/outdoor living areas — design elements featured on many homebuyers’ wishlists these days. While these elements are indeed contemporary, the style of this new build is unapologetically traditional.
sonomamag.com
Rundown Sonoma Home Is Transformed Into Cute and Stylish Cottage
A rundown home in Sonoma’s Agua Caliente neighborhood with tons of potential — and caution tape around it — has been transformed into a cute and stylish cottage by local realtor Regina Clyde and designer Nicky Greer of Greer and Associates. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1700-square-foot home sits...
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another round of high heat Thursday
NAPA, Calif. - Much of the Bay Area is bracing for another day of stiflingly hot weather on Thursday after getting a bit of reprieve on Wednesday from the excessive heat. "If it was yesterday, it would be horrible," said Debbie Brace, who used Wednesday’s comparatively cooler temperatures in Napa to get in a game of bocce with her friends. During the game, temperatures hovered around the low nineties, which the group said was pleasant compared to Tuesday’s record high of 114 degrees.
Sonoma County starts basic income program offering qualifying families $500 a month
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications this month. The two-year program will provide 305...
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Sonoma Pizza Co. Announces Grand Opening
Sonoma Pizza Co. is an artisan pizzeria, wine bar and garden
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
KTVU FOX 2
Some North Bay students to get out of school early because of excessive heat
NOVATO, Calif. - It will be a shorter be a shorter school day on Tuesday - and the rest of the week – for some students in the North Bay because of the excessive heat. Students at Lu Sutton Elementary School in Novato, Novato High School and Hill Education Center will start their days at 8:30 a.m., but end at 12:45 p.m. – not 3:05 p.m. as usual, through Friday.
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:28 p.m.] Evacuations Underway After Structure Fire Spreads in Clearlake
A full wildland fire force including ground and air assets has been deployed to Clearlake in Lake County after a structure fire near Crawford Avenue and Tana Avenue has spread into nearby vegetation around 4 p.m. The specifics of the evacuation orders/warnings can be seen at this website. There are...
Middle school girls groped in Rohnert Park, police search for suspect
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two middle school-aged girls were sexually assaulted in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The assaults were two separate incidents that occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Almond Street in the area of Anson Avenue. The Rohnert […]
