Sonoma County, CA

sonomamag.com

Beloved Windsor Bakery Gets Santa Rosa Outpost

Like peanut butter meeting chocolate, two of Sonoma County’s yummiest businesses are joining forces to create a perfectly delicious collaboration. Miracle Plum, a natural wine bar and market in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, is permanently pairing up with Marla Bakery at their Davis Street location in early October, according to Sallie Miller, co-owner of Miracle Plum.
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley Arts Festival lines up stellar group of Marin musicians

It was a hot Labor Day weekend in Marin, but in terms of art and music, it’s nothing compared to what’s coming to Mill Valley shortly. It’s predicted to be Marin’s best post-pandemic music gathering. The Mill Valley Arts Festival – aside from displaying world class artists – will feature a stellar musical lineup on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Show us your Sonoma County Library card!

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Modern Meets Traditional in Fountaingrove Home Listed for $3.2 Million

After Penelope Barnes lost her custom-built home to the 2017 Tubbs fire, she approached the rebuild with the aim of modernizing her property. For Barnes, modernizing meant a more open floor plan, a covered patio, solar power and seamless indoor/outdoor living areas — design elements featured on many homebuyers’ wishlists these days. While these elements are indeed contemporary, the style of this new build is unapologetically traditional.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Rundown Sonoma Home Is Transformed Into Cute and Stylish Cottage

A rundown home in Sonoma’s Agua Caliente neighborhood with tons of potential — and caution tape around it — has been transformed into a cute and stylish cottage by local realtor Regina Clyde and designer Nicky Greer of Greer and Associates. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1700-square-foot home sits...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another round of high heat Thursday

NAPA, Calif. - Much of the Bay Area is bracing for another day of stiflingly hot weather on Thursday after getting a bit of reprieve on Wednesday from the excessive heat. "If it was yesterday, it would be horrible," said Debbie Brace, who used Wednesday’s comparatively cooler temperatures in Napa to get in a game of bocce with her friends. During the game, temperatures hovered around the low nineties, which the group said was pleasant compared to Tuesday’s record high of 114 degrees.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday

Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Some North Bay students to get out of school early because of excessive heat

NOVATO, Calif. - It will be a shorter be a shorter school day on Tuesday - and the rest of the week – for some students in the North Bay because of the excessive heat. Students at Lu Sutton Elementary School in Novato, Novato High School and Hill Education Center will start their days at 8:30 a.m., but end at 12:45 p.m. – not 3:05 p.m. as usual, through Friday.
NOVATO, CA

