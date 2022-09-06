ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma. During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas' Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide's front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas' Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Injury report post Georgia; Where Bo Nix must improve; The team's adjustments post-Georgia

The Oregon Ducks have suffered a season-ending injury to a projected starter; other notes on players who dealt with injuries during the game against Georgia, Dan Lanning's thoughts on where he'd like to see improvement at QB and Bo Nix after the first game, and how the Oregon Ducks are adjusting their program's processes for preparing for games after week one. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack discuss it all and more on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team's second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach drops mouth-watering Jalen Reagor praise

The Minnesota Vikings swung a trade for wide receiver Jalen Reagor at the end of August, sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. While he failed to live up to expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, there is lots of excitement for Reagor in Minny. Just ask special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who admitted that he's literally been salivating over the wideout for quite some time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett's Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn't seen in 15 years

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady […] The post Kenny Pickett's Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn't seen in 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford reacts to SoFi crowd giving unusual edge to Josh Allen, Bills

The Los Angeles Rams have a big problem at SoFi Stadium. No, it's not like FedEx Field where the stadium feels like it will collapse at any minute. No, the issue is that LA's "home" stadium almost never feels like it's cheering for the home team. Rams home games, more often than not, have all […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford reacts to SoFi crowd giving unusual edge to Josh Allen, Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas State Ohio State prediction and pick. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a fascinating team to evaluate after Week 1 of the college football season. Yes, the Buckeyes got the job done against Notre Dame. […] The post College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JONESBORO, AR
ClutchPoints

Patriots, fantasy football players will love latest Rhamondre Stevenson update

The New England Patriots have some question marks on offense. Mac Jones is an intriguing piece at the quarterback position. However, fantasy football expert Matthew Berry is excited about running back Rhamondre Stevenson, per Yahoo Sports. "I think Stevenson has a real shot to be something special this year," Berry said. "Again, under 150 touches […] The post Patriots, fantasy football players will love latest Rhamondre Stevenson update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots' X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it's not Mac Jones

The fate of the 2022 Patriots will mostly be determined by how well Mac Jones plays in his second season. Of course, the quarterback is the most important position in football, so the same thing could be said about every other team. But there's still 21 other positions on the field (along with special teams) that each play some role in the final record of the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Check out our college football odds series for our Tennessee Pittsburgh prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have not won the SEC championship since 1998. This is nearly a quarter-century title drought for a very proud program with a rich tradition. Tennessee made the SEC Championship Game […] The post College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nine guys who must deliver for Texas

When Alabama football fans talk about the most dangerous players for the Texas Longhorns, three players are always mentioned. They are two proven offensive threats in running back, Bijan Robinson and wide receiver, Xavier Worthy. Both are a challenge for any defense. The third is heralded, but unproven quarterback, Quinn Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
