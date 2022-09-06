Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game
For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma. During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. In...
Will Alabama Running Backs Outrush Bijan Robinson: Three-And-Out
The panel discusses if one of Alabama's running backs will record more rushing yards than Robinson this weekend.
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
PODCAST: Injury report post Georgia; Where Bo Nix must improve; The team's adjustments post-Georgia
The Oregon Ducks have suffered a season-ending injury to a projected starter; other notes on players who dealt with injuries during the game against Georgia, Dan Lanning's thoughts on where he'd like to see improvement at QB and Bo Nix after the first game, and how the Oregon Ducks are adjusting their program's processes for preparing for games after week one. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack discuss it all and more on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year
The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth. The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but...
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Vikings coach drops mouth-watering Jalen Reagor praise
The Minnesota Vikings swung a trade for wide receiver Jalen Reagor at the end of August, sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. While he failed to live up to expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, there is lots of excitement for Reagor in Minny. Just ask special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who admitted that he’s literally been salivating over the wideout for quite some time.
Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady […] The post Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford reacts to SoFi crowd giving unusual edge to Josh Allen, Bills
The Los Angeles Rams have a big problem at SoFi Stadium. No, it’s not like FedEx Field where the stadium feels like it will collapse at any minute. No, the issue is that LA’s “home” stadium almost never feels like it’s cheering for the home team. Rams home games, more often than not, have all […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford reacts to SoFi crowd giving unusual edge to Josh Allen, Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas State Ohio State prediction and pick. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a fascinating team to evaluate after Week 1 of the college football season. Yes, the Buckeyes got the job done against Notre Dame. […] The post College Football Odds: Arkansas State vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen, Bills snap incredible Sean McVay streak that is hard to believe Rams coach sustained for years
Believe it or not, Sean McVay has never lost in an opening game of the season. Even more astoundingly, the 36-year-old shot-caller has also never gone below .500 at any point in his coaching career. Well, that all changed on Thursday night as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills proved to be too much for defending champions Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots, fantasy football players will love latest Rhamondre Stevenson update
The New England Patriots have some question marks on offense. Mac Jones is an intriguing piece at the quarterback position. However, fantasy football expert Matthew Berry is excited about running back Rhamondre Stevenson, per Yahoo Sports. “I think Stevenson has a real shot to be something special this year,” Berry said. “Again, under 150 touches […] The post Patriots, fantasy football players will love latest Rhamondre Stevenson update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Mac Jones
The fate of the 2022 Patriots will mostly be determined by how well Mac Jones plays in his second season. Of course, the quarterback is the most important position in football, so the same thing could be said about every other team. But there’s still 21 other positions on the field (along with special teams) that each play some role in the final record of the season.
College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Check out our college football odds series for our Tennessee Pittsburgh prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have not won the SEC championship since 1998. This is nearly a quarter-century title drought for a very proud program with a rich tradition. Tennessee made the SEC Championship Game […] The post College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama Football: Nine guys who must deliver for Texas
When Alabama football fans talk about the most dangerous players for the Texas Longhorns, three players are always mentioned. They are two proven offensive threats in running back, Bijan Robinson and wide receiver, Xavier Worthy. Both are a challenge for any defense. The third is heralded, but unproven quarterback, Quinn Ewers.
Peyton Manning hilariously blames sixth graders for ending NFL coaching career before it begins
As far as all-time great quarterbacks go, there’s just no way you can leave Peyton Manning off that list. The Hall of Famer has also done a fantastic job as a broadcaster now that he’s taken a new career post-retirement. According to Manning himself, however, the one thing...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs speak out on epic 53-yard TD that humbled Jalen Ramsey in Bills win vs. Rams
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs led the Buffalo Bills to a statement win over the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 season. Their 31-10 victory featured a dismantling of the Rams’ defense, especially Jalen Ramsey. Diggs and Ramsey were matched up all night and the Bills star routinely got the better of him.
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
