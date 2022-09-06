Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
'Unforeseen circumstances': Reno City Council will reconvene at 3 p.m. to choose Ward 5 rep
The Reno City Council has postponed choosing a new Ward 5 council member until 3 p.m. Wednesday. "I really hate to do this, but we have some unforeseen circumstance, and because the body is short a member ... what I would like to do is we're going to have to break for lunch. ... We have to have — how many do we have to have? We have to have four present with the body?" Mayor Hillary Schieve said,...
2news.com
Kathleen Taylor Selected to Represent Ward 5 on Reno City Council
At the special meeting of the Reno City Council on September 7, 2022, Council unanimously approved to appoint Kathleen Taylor to the Ward 5 vacancy. Taylor was immediately sworn into office in the Council Chamber by City Clerk Mikki Huntsman. More information about Taylor’s personal and professional background is available in her Council Member Application.
mynews4.com
Great Reno Balloon Race returns to Rancho San Rafael Park this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The world's largest free hot air balloon festival is returning to the Biggest Little City for the weekend. The Great Reno Balloon race will not only take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park but the skies of Reno starting Friday and running through Sunday morning.
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Sparks Proud Community Event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting another Sparks Proud Community Event. Just like the last one, it promises to be a good time for people of all ages with food trucks, music, games, raffles, prizes and more. It’s also an interactive experience for the little ones as kids will get to check out some of the equipment and vehicles used by city crews.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno begins national search for its next police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief. Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department. “Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
2news.com
Volunteers needed for KTMB’s Annual Truckee River Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 24,
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for – KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day- set for Saturday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed for this massive cleanup and beautification effort at sites from Verdi to Lockwood throughout the Truckee River watershed. This year,...
Sparks’ growing pains emerge as key theme in mayoral, city council races
Three Sparks City Council incumbents are facing challengers in November for a chance to shape the future of a city that started as a railroad hub but has evolved into a major Northern Nevada shopping and residential destination with its share of growing pains. The post Sparks’ growing pains emerge as key theme in mayoral, city council races appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sierra Flats project to add 160 affordable housing units to Carson City
Low-income seniors and families looking for housing will have an additional option next year at an affordable housing project in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project broke ground on Butti Way and Airport Road in Carson City on Sept. 1. The project will have 160 affordable housing units and will be completed before the end...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Clean Up the Lake finds ‘dirtiest mile’ yet in Fallen Leaf Lake
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake has launched an expansive underwater clean up in Fallen Leaf Lake revealing the Tahoe Basin’s dirtiest mile yet. In the history of this small but mighty and often overlooked lake, there has never been an underwater cleanup of this scale, said a news release.
New Carson City sawmill to process timber salvaged from wildfires, forest thinning projects
A new sawmill in Carson City that can produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year is set to begin operations in early 2023. It is the first major mill to open in the area in decades; the next-closest mill is in Quincy, Calif. ...
2news.com
Wildfires Start In South Carson City And Dayton
It is unknown at this time how the wildfires started. Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning south of Carson City.
6 Reasons Reno Makes the Perfect Fall Getaway
Don’t be fooled by Reno’s well-deserved reputation as the gateway to summer fun on Lake Tahoe and winter sports in the northern Sierra Nevada. Those popular travel windows aren’t the only seasons in town. The unsung hero when it comes to outdoor recreation in the Reno area: fall. Not only do you get fewer crowds, but you’ll also enjoy delightful daytime temperatures—which make for glorious outdoor time among the autumn colors. Here are the things that put Reno at the top of our list for fall travel.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
daytrippen.com
Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno
Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
2news.com
Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday
A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
2news.com
Wildfire Sparks South of Carson City
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning south of Carson City. Lane Fire is burning south of Johnson Lane near the lower Pine Nut Mountains - it started about 3:30 p.m. It appears to be in a remote area, but so far there's no word on how big it is...
