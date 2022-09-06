After several days without much variation in the day-to-day weather, changes are on the way soon. However, we’ve still got one more hot and sunny day to get through first. It will be a hazy and sunny Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s across southeast Nebraska. The humidity may be a touch lower compared to recent days, which will push temperatures a few degrees warmer.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO