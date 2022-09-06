ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball defeats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 17 Creighton 3-2 in front of a crowd of 15,797 fans – the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history. The previous record of 14,022 was set in 2018 during another match between Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska women’s basketball announces Big Ten schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its Big Ten conference schedule on Wednesday. They will face three Sweet 16 qualifiers from last year’s NCAA Tournament during their nine games at home. Nebraska’s conference play will begin with Maryland on Dec. 4 and end...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend

We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rebecca Heckel

Rebecca is a part-time multimedia journalist and full-time college student. She is currently finishing her journalism degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her favorite stories she gets to cover are local events that raise awareness for a good cause. Originally from Springfield, Illinois, Rebecca is Midwestern to her core. Tired...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Comfort dog from Lincoln heads to Uvalde to help heartbroken community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A comfort dog from right here in Lincoln will be heading out to Uvalde, Texas on Friday as students returned to class this week. This comes just months after 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were gunned down at Robb Elementary School. Joanna...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Another hot day, then turning significantly cooler

After several days without much variation in the day-to-day weather, changes are on the way soon. However, we’ve still got one more hot and sunny day to get through first. It will be a hazy and sunny Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s across southeast Nebraska. The humidity may be a touch lower compared to recent days, which will push temperatures a few degrees warmer.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A cold front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances

As we close out the workweek, significant changes are coming to the forecast in the form of a cold front. That front will pass through southeast Nebraska on Friday morning and afternoon. This will result in a significant temperature variation across the area. We expect highs in the upper-80s for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Enrollment across University of Nebraska falls, but some departments grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska reported Wednesday that enrollment numbers for fall 2022 have declined since last year. The decline matches projections made by the university when it approved its 2022-23 operating budget. The current enrollment number stands at 49,560, dropping 2.2% from 2021. “These numbers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Georgia man found with 387 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia man found himself behind bars in Nebraska after being caught with over 380 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, the state patrol said. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled over a Chrysler on I-80 for violating multiple traffic violations near mile marker 361, which is southeast of York.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Bryan Health: knowing the signs someone’s at risk for suicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health, Dr. Dave Miers, says suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death between the ages of 15 and 24 in Nebraska. Even though September is National Suicide Awareness Month, he says we should be taking action and talking about suicide every day.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts welcome home party for veterans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 150 people joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday for the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event. Service members who have been discharged in the last year were invited to bring their families for a backyard event with games and a picnic.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

90s to stay for now; Relief from heat not far away

The 90s have had a firm grip on the area in recent days, and Mother Nature is tightening that grip for now. We expect another day with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions. Highs should reach the lower-90s for many, near 92° in Lincoln. There will be some smoke...
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest 66 during anti-impaired driving campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 66 drivers on suspicion of DUI during an anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began on Aug. 19 and ended on Monday. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Col....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
LINCOLN, NE

