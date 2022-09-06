Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball defeats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 17 Creighton 3-2 in front of a crowd of 15,797 fans – the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history. The previous record of 14,022 was set in 2018 during another match between Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center.
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball announces Big Ten schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its Big Ten conference schedule on Wednesday. They will face three Sweet 16 qualifiers from last year’s NCAA Tournament during their nine games at home. Nebraska’s conference play will begin with Maryland on Dec. 4 and end...
klkntv.com
‘Not good enough’: Husker football DC Erik Chinander talks defensive struggles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers’ defensive coordinator is not yet satisfied with the team’s defense, which gave up 17 points against North Dakota on Saturday. Erik Chinander spoke about Nebraska’s defensive struggles at a Tuesday morning press conference. “Not good enough. Not good enough yet,”...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend
We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
klkntv.com
Rebecca Heckel
Rebecca is a part-time multimedia journalist and full-time college student. She is currently finishing her journalism degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her favorite stories she gets to cover are local events that raise awareness for a good cause. Originally from Springfield, Illinois, Rebecca is Midwestern to her core. Tired...
klkntv.com
Comfort dog from Lincoln heads to Uvalde to help heartbroken community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A comfort dog from right here in Lincoln will be heading out to Uvalde, Texas on Friday as students returned to class this week. This comes just months after 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were gunned down at Robb Elementary School. Joanna...
klkntv.com
Another hot day, then turning significantly cooler
After several days without much variation in the day-to-day weather, changes are on the way soon. However, we’ve still got one more hot and sunny day to get through first. It will be a hazy and sunny Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s across southeast Nebraska. The humidity may be a touch lower compared to recent days, which will push temperatures a few degrees warmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
A cold front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances
As we close out the workweek, significant changes are coming to the forecast in the form of a cold front. That front will pass through southeast Nebraska on Friday morning and afternoon. This will result in a significant temperature variation across the area. We expect highs in the upper-80s for...
klkntv.com
Enrollment across University of Nebraska falls, but some departments grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska reported Wednesday that enrollment numbers for fall 2022 have declined since last year. The decline matches projections made by the university when it approved its 2022-23 operating budget. The current enrollment number stands at 49,560, dropping 2.2% from 2021. “These numbers...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
klkntv.com
Lincoln instructor talks dangers of drowsy driving — and how to avoid it
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a crash 0n Thursday morning caused by a “tired and fatigued” Lincoln Police officer, a driving examiner shared some tips to avoid drowsy driving. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 1,577 crashes were caused by fatigued or asleep drivers from 2015...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Georgia man found with 387 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia man found himself behind bars in Nebraska after being caught with over 380 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, the state patrol said. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled over a Chrysler on I-80 for violating multiple traffic violations near mile marker 361, which is southeast of York.
klkntv.com
Bryan Health: knowing the signs someone’s at risk for suicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health, Dr. Dave Miers, says suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death between the ages of 15 and 24 in Nebraska. Even though September is National Suicide Awareness Month, he says we should be taking action and talking about suicide every day.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts welcome home party for veterans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 150 people joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday for the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event. Service members who have been discharged in the last year were invited to bring their families for a backyard event with games and a picnic.
klkntv.com
90s to stay for now; Relief from heat not far away
The 90s have had a firm grip on the area in recent days, and Mother Nature is tightening that grip for now. We expect another day with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions. Highs should reach the lower-90s for many, near 92° in Lincoln. There will be some smoke...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
klkntv.com
Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest 66 during anti-impaired driving campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 66 drivers on suspicion of DUI during an anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began on Aug. 19 and ended on Monday. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Col....
klkntv.com
Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
Comments / 0