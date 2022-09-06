Read full article on original website
Oklahoma looks to add in the trenches with Week 2 visits
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong previews Week 2 visits for the Oklahoma Sooners, including 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
"We had ample opportunity in the pocket to deliver the ball": Brian Ferentz talks quarterback play
The Hawkeyes have started off this season 1-0, but you wouldn't know it if you took the temperature of the Iowa fan base. Kirk Ferentz's squad only mustered seven points against South Dakota State. They came off two safeties and a field goal that was the result of outstanding field position after a shanked punt.
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Pirates could surprise, Boise makes a change
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (0-1) Last Week: Loss vs BYU (50-21) Status: After making quick work of the Bulls on opening weekend, we all keep our fingers crossed that they can bounce back and make a respectable showing for the rest of the season. They get an easy rebound game against Howard but then follow that up against the Florida Gators, who if you ask anyone in Salt Lake City, are now the favorites to win the SEC and probably the national title. With a win and loss likely penciled in for the next two weeks, we’ll have to look to the Bulls showdown with Louisville on 9/24.
Who's on Campus: Intriguing unofficial visitors for Georgia Southern game
Nebraska’s list of visitors for the Georgia Southern game will feature several intriguing 2024 recruits as well as possibly two local targets that the Huskers wouldn’t mind adding to the 2023 class. As reported by Steve Wiltfong the Huskers will have Malachi Coleman back at Memorial Stadium after...
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma trying to close elite defensive line class
Oklahoma has the 247Sports Composite's No. 5 recruiting class and looking for more. Perhaps the nation's top defensive line haul in America. In the video above, on the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we highlight what Brent Venables and the Sooners are doing on the trail.
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
Watch Ohio State QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in Findlay 35-19 victory
Bucknuts was at the Findlay (Ohio) at Bowling Green (Ohio) game last Friday night as Ohio State quarterback target Ryan Montgomery was in action. Montgomery and his teammates earned a 35-19 win. The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Montgomery led a big drive downfield in the fourth quarter after Findlay had closed...
4-star Curtis Williams set to announce college decision on 247Sports
Curtis Williams, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on September 19th at 4:30 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The four-star forward out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice is down to Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier and will make his announcement live on 247Sports.
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
WATCH: Elite Texas commit Ryan Niblett showcases blazing speed on jet sweep touchdown
It's been a hot start to the season for each of the three Texas commits at wide receiver with Johntay Cook, Jonah Wilson, and Ryan Niblett all making spectacular plays to start their senior seasons. It was the Aldine Eisenhower track star Niblett who added to his impressive start to...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
BREAKING: WVU beats multiple SEC schools for edge rusher
West Virginia has secured a commitment from Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing edge rusher Oryend Fisher today, the 2023 prospect announced just moments ago. The 247Sports three-star prospect chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Fisher first visited West Virginia back in the summer of 2021, showing up for...
What does the addition of four-star Drake Powell mean for North Carolina?
The state of North Carolina is loaded in 2024. On Thursday night, Hubert Davis and his staff at North Carolina landed one of their most desired prospects from the talented group of juniors when they secured a commitment from Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood small forward Drake Powell. Currently ranked No. 76...
USC vs. Stanford football: David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach
USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
