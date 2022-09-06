Scan-and-ride e-scooters debut in Faribault

A fleet of electric scooters are now in Faribault, giving residents the chance to zip down the sidewalk at the push of a button while reducing their carbon footprint.

By signing up on Bird’s smartphone app, people can also get paid for gathering up the scooters, charging and releasing them.

To rent a scooter, riders need to download the mobile app and link a credit or debit card. They find an available scooter on the map and to activate it they scan the QR code or type in the alphanumeric code on the scooter.

The scooters are $1 to turn on and 39 cents per minute after that.

There is a $3.50 minimum for each ride.

The e-scooter phenomenon has gained popularity in recent years, with companies like Lime and Bird leading the industry. The scooters are especially popular on college campuses, where they are often used to get to far-away classes.

While most the city is open to explore, the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Schools had been designated a no-ride zone before the scooters were released. Amy Cox, Shattuck’s director of auxiliary operations, said she could see why they wouldn’t want the scooters there.

“I’m sure you can put two and two together,” she said. “Maybe not the best idea to have a bunch of strangers riding around a school with children.”

If riders take a scooter into a no-ride zone or outside of the city, the power is automatically cut off and riders are directed to turn around.

Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson said that no complaints or traffic-safety concerns have been raised to the department as of Tuesday, four days after the scooters arrived. He said a person who charges them told him that, “It’s been going well.”

Kashi Moriarity raised concern on Facebook about the money going to the city, but Bird Rides is a private company and keeps all profits for the rides.

A few comments under the same Facebook post showed there was confusion about how they’re charged. Faribault residents can sign up to be a partner and get paid to charge the scooters.

A Facebook post by the Daily News inquired the public’s reaction toward the new scooters. The comments were a mixed bag of positive and negative reviews.

Some, like Marisa Espinoza and Garrett Voigt, enjoyed trying out the scooters this weekend and want even more in the city.

Others raised concerns about the future of the scooters.

“They will be vandalized in no time,” wrote Miki Boudreau. “This town can’t have nice things. It’s been proven many times.”

Others, like Aaron Thompson and Tyler Erikson, raised concerns about people leaving the scooters in the sidewalk and potentially blocking the way for people with disabilities. Erikson suggested designated parking areas for the scooters.

This is one of the reasons that parts of metropolitan areas, like St. Louis and Los Angeles , have banned the e-scooters.

Those who are hired to charge scooters receives a charger in the mail. Any scooters that are low on battery can be found on the app, picked up by authorized chargers, then charged and released back outside.

Typically, chargers will be paid an average of $5 per scooter, depending on how low the scooter’s battery was.

Abdi Aden is a 17-year-old student at Faribault High School who took an inactive Bird scooter for a spin around the parking lot. He said, if anyone were to miss the bus, he could imagine the scooters may come in handy.

Unfortunately for Aden, though, Bird requires riders to be 18 or older.