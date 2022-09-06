Read full article on original website
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Montrezl Harrell reacts on Twitter to signing with Sixers in free agency
The Philadelphia 76ers made a solid move to bolster their bench on Tuesday when they brought in veteran big man Montrezl Harrell on a 2-year deal. He is a proven player who won 6th Man of the Year in 2020 while playing for Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate
The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Updated depth chart for Sixers after signing Montrezl Harrell to a deal
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the more talented rosters in the East and are considered contenders for the 2022-23 season. This is what happens when a team has Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey. After falling in second round of the playoffs, the...
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 3rd in tough Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference grew bit stronger recently when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a big trade. That move should make the Cavs a long-term contender given their emerging young core. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team built for now. They have amassed a significant...
JR Smith claims he, Jamal Crawford, Nick Young, Boston Celtics alums Isaiah Thomas, Joe Johnson blackballed by NBA
Former NBAer JR Smith recently claimed he, Jamal Crawford, and former Boston Celtics alumni Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson were “blackballed” from the NBA in a recent interview with Complex’s Pierce Simpson. “Anybody can sit here and tell you that that’s a fact,” suggested Smith.
TMZ.com
Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love
Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Where Has Harper's Power Gone?
Bryce Harper hasn't hit a home run in 88 days. What happening to the Philadelphia Phillies' slugger's power?
Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend
It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky. The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.
Montrezl Harrell signs with new team in wake of plea deal
Montrezl Harrell last week resolved the case related to his felony drug trafficking arrest, and the veteran big man has quickly found a new team. Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for Year 2.
Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz ranked 71st best player at EuroBasket so far
Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz has had one wild EuroBasket 2022 thus far. He has been dealing with back spasms that have held him out for a game and then he also got into an altercation with some Georgian players where he was followed and attacked in the tunnel. In...
Sixers legend Allen Iverson's crossover ranked 2nd best signature move
Every NBA legend has a signature killer move. That move they go to in order to throw off defenders and they can’t recover and make a defensive play. Some have the fadeaway jumper, some have the Euro step, and some have the killer crossover. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson...
