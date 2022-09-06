ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
NBA
Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend

It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky. The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.
NBA

