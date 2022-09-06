ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thelma Fitts Cable
3d ago

State changing districts to make the state more red & trying to eliminate blue votes! Crooked conservatives changing districts to confuse voters on where they vote! Sickens me!

People

'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year

J.D. Vance, Ohio's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, continues to spark controversy as some point to contradictory stances on major issues. Vance, 38, has been very public about his mother's opioid addiction and founded Our Ohio Renewal, a nonprofit aimed at solving opioid problems. But as Politico first reported, his resume also includes working for a law firm that lobbied for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump and JD Vance mocked for scheduling rally at same time as Ohio State football game

Former president Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance.There’s just one problem: The rally takes place at 7:00 pm, which is the the same time that the Ohio State University will play the University of Toledo. That means many people will likely be watching the game in football-fanatic Ohio. ESPN put the Buckeyes as number three in their college football power rankings after their 21-10 victory against Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish.Representative Tim Ryan, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent, mocked the timing of the rally. “Dude just doesn't get it,” Mr Ryan...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Ohio voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, including abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes, and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Donald Trump Rally News

Former United States president Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Ohio later this month. The timing is suspect, to say the least. The rally will take place during an Ohio State football game. Does the state of Ohio care about anything more than Buckeyes football?. The answer is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide […] The post Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLORADO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators

It now appears that secrets of the most sensitive nature were among the documents former President Donald Trump hung onto after more than a year of entreaties by the government to return them. Having to do with another nation’s nuclear-weapons capabilities, one set of documents in Trump’s possession was so sensitive that only a few […] The post In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules

Two Cleveland-area schools will be required to share taxes based on a decades-old agreement, despite the deal not being approved by the state board of education, according to a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court. Warrensville Heights City School District and Beachwood City School District had been tied in a legal dispute over years of […] The post School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BEACHWOOD, OH
