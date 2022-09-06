Read full article on original website
Thelma Fitts Cable
3d ago
State changing districts to make the state more red & trying to eliminate blue votes! Crooked conservatives changing districts to confuse voters on where they vote! Sickens me!
'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year
J.D. Vance, Ohio's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, continues to spark controversy as some point to contradictory stances on major issues. Vance, 38, has been very public about his mother's opioid addiction and founded Our Ohio Renewal, a nonprofit aimed at solving opioid problems. But as Politico first reported, his resume also includes working for a law firm that lobbied for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
Trump and JD Vance mocked for scheduling rally at same time as Ohio State football game
Former president Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance.There’s just one problem: The rally takes place at 7:00 pm, which is the the same time that the Ohio State University will play the University of Toledo. That means many people will likely be watching the game in football-fanatic Ohio. ESPN put the Buckeyes as number three in their college football power rankings after their 21-10 victory against Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish.Representative Tim Ryan, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent, mocked the timing of the rally. “Dude just doesn't get it,” Mr Ryan...
Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Ohio voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, including abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes, and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Biden tones down 'MAGA Republican' attacks in Ohio's 'Silicon Heartland'
President Joe Biden traveled to Licking County, Ohio, on Friday to celebrate the opening of Intel's new semiconductor manufacturing plant.
Look: Football World Reacts To Donald Trump Rally News
Former United States president Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Ohio later this month. The timing is suspect, to say the least. The rally will take place during an Ohio State football game. Does the state of Ohio care about anything more than Buckeyes football?. The answer is...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Jim Jordan rips Biden for attacking Republicans as 'extremists': He has 'nothing else to talk about'
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sounded off on President Biden for repeatedly attacking Republicans while failing to address the ongoing crises in America that resulted from his policies. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Jordan pointed to the record inflation, high gas prices and surging crime rates, saying Biden has to call names because he has nothing good to talk about.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide […] The post Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Local history: Solved! Tallmadge woman’s mystery stone is hot topic
You won’t find a blast furnace if you look in Annette Miracle’s backyard. Nor will you see a pottery kiln or industrial oven. Akron history:Grandma built herself a little home in East Akron. But you will notice something unusual: an eroded stone with a mysterious inscription. The 87-year-old...
In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators
It now appears that secrets of the most sensitive nature were among the documents former President Donald Trump hung onto after more than a year of entreaties by the government to return them. Having to do with another nation’s nuclear-weapons capabilities, one set of documents in Trump’s possession was so sensitive that only a few […] The post In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Two Cleveland-area schools will be required to share taxes based on a decades-old agreement, despite the deal not being approved by the state board of education, according to a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court. Warrensville Heights City School District and Beachwood City School District had been tied in a legal dispute over years of […] The post School taxes must be shared among districts, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Jim Jordan Says 'Real America' Mad at Student Loan Forgiveness for Elites
Outside of Washington, D.C., Ohio residents are the most likely to have student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative.
