Dynamic Duo! Angelina Jolie & Son Pax Go Shopping For Pet Supplies At Local Los Angeles Store

The dog days of summer! On Sunday, September 4, Angelina Jolie was spotted picking up dog supplies with some help from her second oldest child, 18-year-old son Pax.

Accompanied by a bodyguard, the twosome stopped by The Urban Pet in Los Angeles, grabbing a comfy dog bed, a new crate and some other goodies for their pooch.

The mom-of-six rocked a plain white tee, black flared pants, a pair of platform flip flops and aviator sunglasses for the afternoon outing, while the teen wore a pale, blush-toned tee, black pants, white sneakers and a bright purple baseball cap.

Jolie and her kids have been seen out and about quite often over the past few months, with many of them staying with her in Rome while directed the upcoming thriller Without Blood. And though some of her tykes — like Shiloh, 16 — were just along for the ride, Pax and his older brother Maddox, 21, actually worked with her on the set!

"We work well together," she said of the experience. "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Even though the actress isn't on great terms with ex Brad Pitt, 58, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor came out to visit his brood while they were overseas so he could celebrate their twins Knox and Vivienne's birthday.

"It means a lot to her that he made the trip. She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays," a source shared. "But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed."

Unfortunately, shortly after the reunion, details from the pair's previously sealed FBI case were leaked. The documents recounted what allegedly went down between the exes while aboard a flight in 2016, and though Jolie claimed the movie star yelled and shoved her more than once, no charges were filed against the dad-of-six.

Photos of the pair's outing were published by the Daily Mail, while Jolie dished to PEOPLE about working with her sons.