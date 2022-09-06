ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dynamic Duo! Angelina Jolie & Son Pax Go Shopping For Pet Supplies At Local Los Angeles Store

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Source: MEGA

The dog days of summer! On Sunday, September 4, Angelina Jolie was spotted picking up dog supplies with some help from her second oldest child, 18-year-old son Pax.

Accompanied by a bodyguard, the twosome stopped by The Urban Pet in Los Angeles, grabbing a comfy dog bed, a new crate and some other goodies for their pooch.

Source: mega

The mom-of-six rocked a plain white tee, black flared pants, a pair of platform flip flops and aviator sunglasses for the afternoon outing, while the teen wore a pale, blush-toned tee, black pants, white sneakers and a bright purple baseball cap.

Jolie and her kids have been seen out and about quite often over the past few months, with many of them staying with her in Rome while directed the upcoming thriller Without Blood. And though some of her tykes — like Shiloh, 16 — were just along for the ride, Pax and his older brother Maddox, 21, actually worked with her on the set!

Source: mega

"We work well together," she said of the experience. "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Even though the actress isn't on great terms with ex Brad Pitt, 58, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor came out to visit his brood while they were overseas so he could celebrate their twins Knox and Vivienne's birthday.

"It means a lot to her that he made the trip. She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays," a source shared. "But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed."

Source: OK!

Unfortunately, shortly after the reunion, details from the pair's previously sealed FBI case were leaked. The documents recounted what allegedly went down between the exes while aboard a flight in 2016, and though Jolie claimed the movie star yelled and shoved her more than once, no charges were filed against the dad-of-six.

Photos of the pair's outing were published by the Daily Mail, while Jolie dished to PEOPLE about working with her sons.

Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Times

Brad Pitt Allegedly Blames Angelina Jolie For Making Their Kids Think He's The Bad Guy: Rumor

Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids with Angelina Jolie again surfaces after the latter comes out as Jane Doe, who filed a lawsuit against the FBI for closing the investigation and not producing charges against the actor over their altercation on a plane in 2016. Allegedly, the "Bullet Train" star is trying to reconnect with his son on his 21st birthday, blaming his ex-wife for brainwashing their kids.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak

Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Angelina Jolie’s Company Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt

The battle continues. A company founded by Angelina Jolie filed a $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French winery they purchased during their relationship. According to Page Six, court papers filed on Tuesday, September 6, claimed that Pitt, 58, attempted to “seize control” of the 1,300-acre...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Son Knox, 14, On Shopping Outing In LA: Photos

Angelina Jolie has model, actress, director and humanitarian on her resume — but it appears her favorite hat to wear is that of doting mom! The Oscar winner, 47, was spotted treating her son Knox, 14, to a fun day out shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 27). The adorable pair was all smiles as they picked out a few plants and a Buddha statue at a local garden center. Angelina looked stunning in a white, sleeveless summer dress, while Knox kept it cool it a grey tee and dark pants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2016 fight. The actress, 47, alleged in a recently released FBI report that she was resting with her children on the aircraft when they told her to “look” at Pitt, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.” While the spilled alcohol’s location has been redacted in documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.” The “Salt” star alleged she “later” learned that “this caused...
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Did Not Consider Divorcing After Selling Their Media Company Hello Sunshine For $900 Million

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary earlier this year. And the couple’s relationship seems to be going through. In fact, Toth just celebrated his birthday last month, and his wife paid him a touching tribute on social media. But despite Witherspoon and Toth’s unbreakable bond, there are still never-ending rumors regarding the couple’s alleged plans to file for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Angelina Jolie Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Two-Piece Outfit That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is known for her sophisticated, refined fashion choices — and to say she always looks elegant, even when she's going for a more low-key look, is truly an understatement. (Think: form-fitting wrap dresses, breezy linen pants, and timeless blouses.) So given her knack for such classic pieces, her latest ensemble was a welcome surprise — as in, there was a bit more bare skin involved and it featured the bold pants trend that's supermodels love, and we're 100 percent here for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

Meghan Markle on the Struggle of "Not Being Able to Afford" Her $14M Mansion

In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and her husband, Prince Harry, went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren't sure they could afford it.
CELEBRITIES
