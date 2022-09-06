ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causes $100K worth of damage: police

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A man who police say broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused $100,000 worth of damage has been arrested. Prescott Police responded to the Lion's Den Tattoo Company and learned that a man had broken into the business at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, destroying several items inside and spraying tattoo ink on the walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture.
Authorities ID man who died on Cave Creek hiking trail

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker who died is a man and was overcome by heatstroke. He is 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion. Barrow Neurological Institute released a statement on Dishion's passing, saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person.
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
Body with 'suspicious' injuries found outside of Flagstaff restaurant, police say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a man, calling the circumstances "suspicious." Officers say they found 35-year-old Donovan Young on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on Sept. 1 along Route 66. They say the man from Chinle, an area in Apache Country, suffered injuries to his face as well as trauma to his head.
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF

ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness

***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement

Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.
Warning Out For Citizens

The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Planning & Zoning Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
Pisa Lisa holds 3-day festival to celebrate second opening

Dahl Restaurant Group, lead by Chef-owner Lisa Dahl, will celebrate the opening of her second Pisa Lisa pizzeria by holding a three-day festival. The Mystical Pizza Festival runs from Sept. 16-18 in Sedona, Arizona, according to a press release. Among the festivities are a flying saucer unveiling, a drum ceremony,...
