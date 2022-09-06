Read full article on original website
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
Donna Gordon Fatally Struck by Officer Dakota Brinkley in Pedestrian Crash near Highway 89 [Yarnell, AZ]
74-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Post Street. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Highway 89 and Post Street on August 26th. According to reports, Officer Dakota Brinkley struck Gordon as she was crossing the street in the area. Investigators later identified the...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills man armed with screwdriver in Flagstaff
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causes $100K worth of damage: police
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A man who police say broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused $100,000 worth of damage has been arrested. Prescott Police responded to the Lion's Den Tattoo Company and learned that a man had broken into the business at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, destroying several items inside and spraying tattoo ink on the walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture.
Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID'd as a Missouri man
The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon.
Authorities ID man who died on Cave Creek hiking trail
The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker who died is a man and was overcome by heatstroke. He is 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion. Barrow Neurological Institute released a statement on Dishion's passing, saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person.
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
Body with 'suspicious' injuries found outside of Flagstaff restaurant, police say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a man, calling the circumstances "suspicious." Officers say they found 35-year-old Donovan Young on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on Sept. 1 along Route 66. They say the man from Chinle, an area in Apache Country, suffered injuries to his face as well as trauma to his head.
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF
ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
Flagstaff police investigating "suspicious death" of man found on sidewalk
Flagstaff police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found lying on a sidewalk last week with severe facial injuries and head trauma. A department spokesperson said the man — identified as 35-year-old Donovan Young of Chinle — was found on a sidewalk Thursday near Route 66 and Lockett Road.
Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement
Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Planning & Zoning Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
Pisa Lisa holds 3-day festival to celebrate second opening
Dahl Restaurant Group, lead by Chef-owner Lisa Dahl, will celebrate the opening of her second Pisa Lisa pizzeria by holding a three-day festival. The Mystical Pizza Festival runs from Sept. 16-18 in Sedona, Arizona, according to a press release. Among the festivities are a flying saucer unveiling, a drum ceremony,...
