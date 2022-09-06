ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NotedDC — Washington kicks off general election sprint

By Elizabeth Crisp
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuFdz_0hkZrkGI00
iStock.

MEMBERS of both parties are running full steam ahead to the November midterms following Labor Day, which marks the unofficial start of the final sprint to the election.

Expect to see a lot more campaign ads on TV and even a polling call or two in the coming weeks as Democrats battle to retain their slim majorities in Congress.

While Democrats have seen polling and several individual election models move their direction recently, they still face an uphill battle trying to thwart a House takeover.

The Hill’s Max Greenwood has a great rundown of seven House races to watch, covering electoral contests playing out in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, Virginia, Minnesota and Washington state.

Republicans are also locked in a fierce battle for control of the Senate, where each party currently holds 50 seats. The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has the latest on the Senate races to watch heading into the final season of campaigning.

Control of the Senate carries with it plenty of implications for President Biden‘s agenda and future nominations, while House Republicans are already vowing to investigate the administration if they retake the lower chamber.

Welcome to NotedDC: Your guide to politics, policy & people of consequence in D.C.

In today’s issue: Lawmakers return to D.C., and why a judge’s decision to allow for a special master in the Trump case matters. Plus: Mardi Gras comes early.

Back to the Capitol

Much like their kids, members of Congress will be feeling the back-to-school blues as things start back up at the Capitol this week.

  • The Senate is back to business on vetting judicial appointments. Democratic leaders are coming off major wins, including passage of the party’s health, climate and tax legislation.
  • House committees are meeting while other members continue their district work periods; the House agenda will heat up more next week with the official return from the August break.

Looking ahead: Democrats have been trying to plot a legislative path to codify abortion rights after the Supreme Court upended the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year. It’s unlikely the legislation will get the 60 votes needed for passage in the Senate, but it could prove to be a crucial wedge issue in the November elections.

The Senate is also weighing a vote on House-passed legislation to protect marriage equality. The House passed the bill in July, less than a month after Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion calling for a reversal of several the landmark cases. Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats in passing the bill in the House. Democrats would need to win over at least 10 Republicans to advance the bill in the Senate.

Leading it all: The stop-gap funding measure that has kept government floating will run out soon as lawmakers try to avoid a government shutdown. Temporary spending bills often have become an avenue for other priorities to hitch a ride, with the often-rushed process making it harder to keep track of everything that’s included.

🔎 Special master: Five things to watch

Monday’s court ruling requiring an independent review of documents seized last month from Mar-a-Lago is raising new legal questions about the reach of executive privilege while scrambling the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into former President Trump.

The decision passed down by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon sets the stage for her to appoint an outside expert, known as a special master, to examine the thousands of documents recovered from Trump’s Florida residence after the DOJ’s extraordinary search operation on Aug. 8.

Here are five things to watch as the process evolves, from The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Mike Lillis:

  1. The ruling expects cooperation between Trump and DOJ
  2. The ruling impacts two different investigations
  3. A highly unusual decision
  4. DOJ has to weigh appeal and whether to let ruling stand
  5. Rare win for Trump in a bad month

.

WHAT WE’RE READING

Fox’s Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen.”

President Biden responded to a heckler: “Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Former President Trump once tried to pay a lawyer with a horse, New York Times reporter David Enrich says in his new book.

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician and Trump-backed Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, says he would have voted to certify Biden’s win in the 2020 election had he been in office at the time.

🎭 Celebrating Mardi Gras early

Louisiana’s lieutenant governor will be leading the launch of a new museum exhibit in Baton Rouge highlighting Washington Mardi Gras, the annual event held at the Washington Hilton hotel in northwest D.C.

  • “Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball” will be hosted at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. The exhibit will be launched on Oct. 18.
  • The exhibit highlights a decades-old tradition in the nation’s capital celebrated by displaced Louisianans. The hotel changes the lobby bar’s name to the “65th Parish” to recognize the thousands of Louisiana VIPs and other visitors who make the trek to bring the party to the District.
  • Here is how Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (R) describes it: “Begun in 1944 by homesick Louisianians eager to introduce fellow Washingtonians to their favorite holiday, Washington Mardi Gras has expanded to a three-day whirlwind of parties, brunches, dinners and networking, culminating in a formal ball under the auspices of the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians.”

Have some news, juicy gossip, insight or other insider info? Send tips to Elizabeth Crisp and encourage friends to sign up here: thehill.com/noted.

See you tomorrow!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Elections
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Washington Government
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Election State#Republican Senate#Democrats#House#Republicans
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Whitmer expands lead over Dixon in Michigan governor race: poll

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll. The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 48 percent of respondents said they’ll support Whitmer in November’s election while 35 percent of those...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Longest 50-50 Senate in history results in highest legislative output in generations

The 117th Senate is only the fourth time in the 233-year existence of the U.S. Senate that there has been a perfectly equal partisan split, and it is also the longest period of time for an evenly split body. Moreover, it is the first time that a 50-50 Senate has been controlled by Democrats. In the prior three instances, a Republican vice president broke the tie in favor of a Republican Senate leader. As everyone knows, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), was anointed the Senate majority leader in a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office. But this almost two-year run of a 50-50 Senate deserves some historical context, particularly if the results of the November elections lengthen the historical record.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

686K+
Followers
81K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy