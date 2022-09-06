Read full article on original website
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Detroit News
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Retail Wire
Meijer thinks smaller (but not small) with its new grocery concept
Meijer is known as a pioneer of the supercenter concept where customers can get whatever they need in a single trip to a massive store. Now, however, the retailer is thinking a bit smaller with a new store concept focused on providing an easily navigated shopping experience focused on grocery.
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
franchising.com
Ford’s Garage Signs Lease for Second Detroit Area Location, in Novi
September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. - Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is...
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
Lafayette Coney Island Closes Due To Health Department Violation
A cease and desist was issued this morning.
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
wdet.org
How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works
The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Downtown Detroit buildings evacuated after strong smell of gas
(CBS DETROIT) - Several buildings in downtown Detroit were evacuated Tuesday due to a strong smell of gas but the all-clear has been given and evacuations have ended.According to Detroit Police, many buildings surrounding Campus Martius Park were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Representatives with DTE Energy told CBS Detroit that the gas smell was from maintenance being performed on a gas line downtown.About two hours later, Detroit Police said that no gas leak was found.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
