ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
Retail Wire

Meijer thinks smaller (but not small) with its new grocery concept

Meijer is known as a pioneer of the supercenter concept where customers can get whatever they need in a single trip to a massive store. Now, however, the retailer is thinking a bit smaller with a new store concept focused on providing an easily navigated shopping experience focused on grocery.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
franchising.com

Ford’s Garage Signs Lease for Second Detroit Area Location, in Novi

September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. - Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wpbn#Pellston To Detroit
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
wdet.org

How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works

The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
CBS Detroit

Downtown Detroit buildings evacuated after strong smell of gas

(CBS DETROIT) - Several buildings in downtown Detroit were evacuated Tuesday due to a strong smell of gas but the all-clear has been given and evacuations have ended.According to Detroit Police, many buildings surrounding Campus Martius Park were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Representatives with DTE Energy told CBS Detroit that the gas smell was from maintenance being performed on a gas line downtown.About two hours later, Detroit Police said that no gas leak was found. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
TEMPERANCE, MI
CBS Detroit

Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy