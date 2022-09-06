Read full article on original website
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Anne Heche’s Son Reveals Why She’s Buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
More details are coming out about Anne Heche’s final resting place. According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after she was cremated on August 18. Now, her son Homer, 20, is explaining how they decided on Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In...
Ex-Disney Star Kay Panabaker Quit Acting After a Producer Told Her to ‘Lose Weight,’ Saying She ‘Was Barely 100 Lbs.’
Child stars leave Hollywood for all different reasons. Kay Panabaker revealed what led to her decision to quit acting.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Pain Hustlers, it was reported Monday. The trio will join a star-studded cast that also includes Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. The Pain Hustlers will be directed by David...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in September 2022
A new month brings a new slate of movies onto HBO Max, the premier streaming destination for cinema of all eras and genres. Several fantastic additions have made their way onto HBO Max’s library, amongst them are some of the best films of the 90s, featuring a collection of some of our biggest movie stars; ranging from Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington to Matt Damon and Adam Sandler. Elsewhere, there is a laugh-out-loud John Cusack comedy and a taught legal thriller that gets better and more effective with age. Read below to see some of the highlights from this month’s latest additions.
‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain Rescues Patients from a Killer Eddie Redmayne
Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain bring a harrowing hospital true crime saga to life with “The Good Nurse.” The Netflix film, helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”), tells the disturbingly true tale of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen killed patients by administering lethal doses of insulin and other potentially fatal drugs; he confessed to killing up to 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison. Cullen’s coworker...
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Streaming
The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us. The biggest night for television will be broadcast on NBC, plus available to live-stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th annual awards show, which marks a huge year for returning Emmy award winners like “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso.” “Succession” continues to lead the pack with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 nods each. Rookie shows like “Severance” and “Only Murders in the Building”...
Collider
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Stars in Funny (And Creepy) Real Estate Ad for Netflix Series 'The Watcher'
Today, Netflix decided to invite us to a tour of a house that’s certainly going to be in our minds once their upcoming limited series The Watcher premieres. Based on a true story, the show centers around a married couple that buys a dream house in Westfield, New Jersey, but soon discovers they made a horrible decision when neighbors start pestering them. That's not the worst part, though: They also receive letters from a person who says they’re watching the couple’s every move.
TIFF: Bleecker Street Signs Canadian Output Deal With levelFILM
Bleecker Street has unveiled an exclusive output deal with indie distributor levelFILM for the Canadian market. As the Toronto Film Festival kicked into gear, Bleecker Street said levelFILM will release north of the border films for which the U.S. partner has North American or worldwide rights. The first title set to be released under the new joint venture will be Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci, which is set for a domestic release in 2023.More from The Hollywood Reporter'No Bears' Review: Jafar Panahi's Bold Meditation on the Personal and Political Freedoms of the ArtistToronto: Nicolas...
Box Office: ‘Barbarian’ Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews
Can Barbarian be the conquering hero of the post-Labor Day box office? The 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror film is opening in 2,340 theaters at the domestic box office this weekend, and should place No. 1 with at least $5 million to $6 million after grossing $850,000 million in Thursday previews beginning at 7 p.m.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Begins Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings in U.S.Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Beats 'Spider-Man' to Win Slow Labor Day With $7.9M as Tickets Slashed to $3Summer Box Office Soared, But Now What? There’s plenty of upside for Barbarian, which is...
Collider
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Pinocchio’ World Premiere In Los Angeles
Yesterday, the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” took place at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater. The film debuts today, September 8, on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day. Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Writer/Producer Chris Weitz, Producer Andrew Miano, Executive Producers Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine, and Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs). See some of the red carpet inside…
Cinema Blend
House Of The Dragon Star Talks Being ‘Gutted’ Over Exit In Totally British Response To What Happened
Not long after the premiere of HBO's latest hit House of the Dragon, it was announced that current co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik would not be returning to the lead the way creatively next season. The cast has started weighing in, including Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the Game of Thrones prequel. The actor used a very apt and British verb to describe his feelings over the showrunner leaving, saying he was “gutted.” Considering how much of an impact Sapochnik has had on the show and its cast during the hectic journey of getting Season 1 made, not to mention his GoT work, it makes sense the star would be so sad about it.
