wclo.com
Local business celebrates a pair of native sons
A local business membership organization plans to feature two Janesville natives known for their public and patriotic service at its annual dinner. Forward Janesville plans to present General Andrew Poppas as the keynote speaker. Poppas is a 1988 West Point graduate and became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in July. Moderating the dinner this year will be former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Forward Janesville’s annual dinner is set for November 9th.
wclo.com
Not all Janesville students will receive free lunch this year
With federal funding ending, the School District of Janesville is unable to provide fee lunch in all of it’s school buildings this year. Superintendent Mark Holzman says universal lunch will only be provided in the schools with the highest percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch. Holzman says...
wclo.com
All LGBTQ+ cast performs musical RENT at JPAC
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit collaborates with the Janesville Performing Arts Center on a performance of the musical RENT featuring and all LGBTQ+ cast. Director Stephanie Hormig says the show will run September 30th through October 2nd at JPAC. Hormig says the show is about young adults falling in love, finding...
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
wclo.com
Walworth County hosts Clean Sweep event for businesses and residents
The Walworth County Public Works Department is providing several opportunities for businesses and residents to dispose of hazardous materials and electronics next month. Public Works Director Richard Hough says the first event for businesses that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste a month will take place from 8:00 a.m. until noon on October 7th at the Walworth County Public Works Garage in Elkhorn.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
wclo.com
Beloit Memorial students to attend tech trade show
A group of Beloit Memorial students will be attending a manufacturing tech trade show in Chicago next week. Academy Coach Deb Prowse says it’s a great opportunity for students to learn about how technology and manufacturing blend together, and this will allow students to see how they can mix their love for technology with potential high paying careers.
wclo.com
Van Buren principal reacts to Evers visit
Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville was a stop for Governor Tony Evers’ on his re-election campaign trail on Wednesday. Principal Stephanie Edwards says she got the younger grades ready for the visit by telling them that the “President of Wisconsin” was coming, and with the older grades she had conversations about not being intimated by all the people in suits that would be stopping by.
wclo.com
Govenor Evers visits Janesville elementary school
Van Buren Elementary in Janesville welcomed a special guest (Wednesday) afternoon as Governor Tony Evers made an appearance at the school. Evers said that for several years before he was governor, money was being subtracted the schools instead of adding to them. He said the state needs to get to a point where schools have enough resources and don’t have to go to referendums and ask locals to raise taxes.
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
wclo.com
City and town of Beloit and Rock County enter agreement to build new path along Afton Road
The City of Beloit works to get bicyclists and pedestrians off a section of Afton Road that’s one of the most dangerous in the state for accidents. Public Works Director Bill Frisbee says Rock County was the lead agency in securing a transportation alternatives grant. Frisbee says a new...
wclo.com
Beloit Police Department receives $134,000 grant
The Beloit Police Department is able to expand initiatives it might not otherwise be able to afford, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Administration. Police Chief Andre Sayles the more than $134,000 is intended to offset certain costs associated with hiring, training, testing, and equipping law enforcement officers, as well as updating certain technology and policies, and implementing new crime-reduction initiatives.
wclo.com
Local historian share artifacts from historic Janesville breweries
Janesville’s historic breweries are the focus of an upcoming program hosted by the Rock County Historical Society. Historian Robert Bier says the first part of a program hosted by the Rock County Historical will focus on artifacts that have been uncovered over the last five or six year from the North Side Brewery.
wpr.org
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 spoke with Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty to tell us what makes Burlington such a special hometown.
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
wclo.com
Beloit City Council passed ordinance to allow building of smaller homes
The Beloit City council unanimously passed an an ordinance that would allow for the building of smaller homes at a Tuesday night city council meeting. Residents of Beloit spoke in favor of the ordinance, noting that the housing issue in Beloit is serious and this amendment could help people afford homes and also help with the homelessness issue in Beloit.
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
