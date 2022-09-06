Read full article on original website
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Devonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
cbs17
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
cbs17
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County...
WRAL
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
cbs17
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
64-year-old woman killed, several injured in fiery 3-car crash in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Two motorcyclists happened to be on S Reilly Road near Northumberland Street and saw the crash around 8 p.m. Videos they shot at the scene showed one car...
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
WITN
Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
cbs17
Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
cbs17
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has died after being hit while trying to cross a road, according to Fayetteville police. This happened around 10:25 p.m. on Monday near Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road. Officers said Lorne S. Greene, 56, had tried to cross the roadway and was hit by a...
cbs17
Raleigh police identify man killed in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have identified the man killed in a Monday wrong-way crash on a city street. The department said Tuesday that Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was killed in the wreck on Six Forks Road on Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were...
Up and Coming Weekly
Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads
A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
Intoxicated man drove on North Carolina train tracks, escaped car explosion: police
Sometime after realizing he was on the tracks, police said the man attempted to spin off, causing his car to catch fire and later explode.
Woman taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting, suspect arrested
Ashley Marika King, 21, of Raeford has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
cbs17
Sampson County Sheriff’s Office experiencing severe staffing shortage
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton said the county is experiencing a staff shortage due to the “lack of appropriate funding.”. According to the sheriff,...
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
cbs17
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
