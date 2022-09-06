ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Devonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
CARY, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has died after being hit while trying to cross a road, according to Fayetteville police. This happened around 10:25 p.m. on Monday near Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road. Officers said Lorne S. Greene, 56, had tried to cross the roadway and was hit by a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Up and Coming Weekly

Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads

A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office experiencing severe staffing shortage

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton said the county is experiencing a staff shortage due to the “lack of appropriate funding.”. According to the sheriff,...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
MORRISVILLE, NC

