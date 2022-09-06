Read full article on original website
KARE
Hutch football honors father-son coaching legacy with renaming of field
HUTCHINSON, Minn. — There are a few places in small-town Minnesota where high school football is king. Becker is for sure, under legendary coach Dwight Lundeen. Then there's Verndale, who is helmed by the winningest coach in Minnesota history, Mike Mahlen. And there's Hutchinson, a powerhouse program that's been...
How The Varsity Collective plans to benefit UW athletes
MADISON, Wis. — When University of Wisconsin donors launched The Varsity Collective in June, the group issued a sparsely detailed press release and presented a website that needed work. And then the entire operation went silent. For months fans and media members wondered about the direction of a group...
thepirateer.com
A Race to State – Cross Country Aims for a Spot in the State Competition
Englewood High School’s Cross Country team joined a new league this year and Coach Ryan Wes is hoping to lead them to the State Championship. “If we could get to the top three in regionals, that would be a good accomplishment for the boys’ side,” Coach Wes said.
UCI unveils schedule for new-look combined Cycling World Championships
The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships has begun to take shape with the release of the schedule for the 11-day event that will be staged in Scotland next August.The event brings together 13 world championships in different disciplines normally staged independently but combined in a new format cycling’s world governing body intends to stage every four years ahead of an Olympic year.Every major discipline bar cyclo-cross – which takes place during the winter – will be part of the new-look championships, which also brings in the less well known events like indoor cycling.Two years in the making, the schedule...
GAME NOTES: Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking for their second win of the season this Saturday when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska enters the game with a record of 1-1 after defeating North Dakota 38-17 last weekend. Georgia Southern is 1-0 on the season after a 59-7 victory over Morgan State in their season opener. First-year head coach Clay Helton leads the Eagles after spending six years as the head coach at USC. Saturday will also include six inductions to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame and Ag Day, which will honor the state’s agricultural history. We’ll also...
'He taught us to be confident': Parents of 25-year-old former U of M track & field star remember him
MINNEAPOLIS — As tributes pour in online, loved ones of 25-year-old Eric Walker, a former University of Minnesota Gopher track-and-field standout, remember his life. "He has always been the life of the party, the life of the family. He was funny, he was charismatic, he was always respectful," said his mother, Dr. Maria Walker.
