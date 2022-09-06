Read full article on original website
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
Can People Without Viral Suppression Benefit From Cabenuva?
Long-acting Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) injections may be an option for people with HIV who are unable to achieve viral suppression due to challenges with treatment adherence, according to a small pilot study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal and published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Researchers at...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
Vertical Transmission of Hepatitis C Is Higher Than Previously Reported
Some 7.2% of pregnant women with hepatitis C may pass on the virus to their infants, a rate higher than previously reported, according to study results published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) can be transmitted from mothers to their babies during pregnancy or gestation. The...
Tu Salud
$4.5M Joint Effort to Improve Black HIV Care in Three Southern Cities
For several years now, national HIV rates have been highest in the South, notably among Black Americans. The region also lags in access to HIV prevention, care and treatment—a situation that has only worsened since the arrival of COVID-19. But a new $4.5 million collaboration funded by drugmaker Gilead Sciences aims to improve HIV health inequities in the South.
$21B in Lost Earnings Annually Due to Smoking Associated Cancer Deaths
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) reports nearly 123,000 cancer deaths, or close to 30 percent of all cancer deaths, were from cigarette smoking in the United States in 2019, leading to more than 2 million Person-Years of Lost Life (PYLL) and nearly $21 billion in annual lost earnings. These losses were disproportionately higher in states with weaker tobacco control policies in the South and Midwest. The results were published August 10 in the International Journal of Cancer.
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Spanish-Speaking Latinos Excluded From Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials
Latinos are almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias compared with non-Latino white people. Despite this, Latinos are often underrepresented in clinical trials related to these conditions, according to a presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference earlier this month. Latinos made up...
Could Cabenuva and Apretude Injections Be Self-Administered?
A high-concentration formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites such as the thigh or belly could potentially allow people to self-administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a pair of studies presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. This could help overcome one of the major barriers to wider adoption of long-acting injectables.
Easier Access to Hepatitis C Care Leads to Better Outcomes for People Who Inject Drugs
Linking hepatitis C care to syringe services leads to greater access and better outcomes for people who inject drugs compared with standard care, according to study results published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Shared injection equipment is a major hepatitis C virus (HCV) transmission route, and people who inject drugs face...
Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?
Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment
Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Tu Salud
