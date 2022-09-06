ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Concealment charge dismissed against mom accused of taking child in Kanawha County

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the two charges against a woman accused of taking her child whom she was not to have contact with has been dismissed.

According to Kanawha County Magistrate Court documents, a charge of “Concealment or Removal of Minor Child from Custodian” was dismissed against Sarah Hall today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

4-year-old boy found after Amber Alert issued in Kanawha County

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, an Amber Alert was issued for 4-year-old Carter Fulks after a report that he had been taken from his Alum Creek-area home by his mother, Sarah Hall. The alert said she did not have custody of her son.

The alert was canceled around 4 a.m. that same morning after Fulks was located by police.

A criminal complaint says Hall allegedly took her son as he was riding a four-wheeler with his grandfather. The complaint states a man allegedly helped Hall by pulling on the grandfather’s arm and screaming at him. Investigators say the grandfather told them he feared for the boy’s safety, so he let go of the child.

Court documents say Hall was not supposed to have contact with the boy as a condition of bond in a child neglect case that had been filed earlier in the week. Information on that case is not available at this time.

Hall will have a hearing on her second charge “Child Neglect” at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022.

WOWK 13 News

Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for damage to energy facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln Counties. According to court documents, starting from April 8, 2018, to April 17, […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

