Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices will increase again in the winter and said the Federal Reserve will "need great skill" to avoid a recession amid economic sanctions targeting Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Yellen made her comments while appearing on...
Sweden's right-wing to win majority of parliamentary seats -preliminary election result
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results.
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism. Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Cars drove through darkened streets, and the few pedestrians used flashlights or mobile phones to light their way. Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
