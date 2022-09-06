Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Atascadero police chief on leave
Atascadero’s chief of police, Robert Masterson, is on leave, the City confirmed to KSBY News on Thursday.
Atascadero City Manager Looks to have Atascadero Police Chief Terminated
ATASCADERO — News sources have reported that Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard is currently attempting to have Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson’s employment terminated. Masterson officially became Police Chief on Jan. 4, 2021, after he was confirmed at the City Council Meeting on Dec. 8, 2020. He took...
californiaglobe.com
Entire SLO County DAs Office Recused from 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Arrest Case
In July 2020, several hundred Black Lives Matter protestors marched onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County, and occupying both north and south lanes, closed both directions of the freeway, and freeway on and off-ramps. Numerous cars were damaged by the crowd, and others were surrounded by the protestors.
San Luis Obispo Police to host its first gun buyback event
The San Luis Obispo Police is set to host its first gun buyback event, Groceries for Guns, on Oct. 1 in an attempt to incentivize residents to create a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community. The post San Luis Obispo Police to host its first gun buyback event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Times
Nipomo searches for missing teenager
A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
State Assembly candidate announces SLO County endorsements
Nohrden running for new district that includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz. – Vicki Nohrden, candidate for California Assembly District 30, recently announced that she has received additional endorsements from San Luis Obispo County leaders. Nohrden has support from community leaders and elected officials throughout the...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temporary homeless shelter construction progressing
Progress is being made on the construction of a temporary homeless shelter in Grover Beach. The shelter is located at 16th St. and Long Branch Ave.
Update: Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers in SLO County still without electricity
Here’s when PG&E estimates power will be restored to the area.
SLO drug suspects land in jail after their car alarm attracts police
The man and woman weren’t exactly keeping a low profile when officers responded.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28 – Sept. 24
On Aug. 28, Lorenzo CuellarMaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer. On Aug. 28, Antonio CuelarMaldonado, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
Grass Fire in Cambria 09.08.2022
That grass fire east of Cambria still burning out of control, but the fire is now 75% contained. It’s burned about 16 acres. The Rosa Fire broke out around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek road. Within an hour, it burned...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
Progress of Golden Hill Roundabout Seen from Aerial Photo
PASO ROBLES — Progress is being made on the Golden Hill and Union Road roundabout as the City of Paso Robles released aerial view photos of the site this week. The roundabout was proposed and authorized by the City Council in 2011 with the adoption of the City’s Circulation Element. Preliminary work, which did not require road closures, of the site began in 2021. Construction broke ground for the roundabout in August of this year, resulting in the closure of the intersection.
Presence of blood possibly found in trailer at Ruben Flores' home, witness says
Testimony resumed Wednesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial following the holiday weekend and an extra day off.
New Times
Tiny house project creates waves in Morro Bay
Aesthetic and public access concerns have plagued a triangular plot of land nestled in a crevice between Sandpiper Court and Main Street in recent months. In May, the Morro Bay Planning Commission denied Sandy Bean's application to build a 496-square-foot, two-story tiny home on that lot, which included requests for a conditional use permit, coastal development permit, and several variances.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
One dead in motorhome fire in rural SLO County
CHP is investigating the incident.
More than 6,000 customers without power in Atascadero
More than 6,000 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero Thursday afternoon. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. in the evening.
Comments / 2