Atascadero, CA

Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
King City, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
New Times

Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
NIPOMO, CA
kprl.com

Grass Fire in Cambria 09.08.2022

That grass fire east of Cambria still burning out of control, but the fire is now 75% contained. It’s burned about 16 acres. The Rosa Fire broke out around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek road. Within an hour, it burned...
CAMBRIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Progress of Golden Hill Roundabout Seen from Aerial Photo

PASO ROBLES — Progress is being made on the Golden Hill and Union Road roundabout as the City of Paso Robles released aerial view photos of the site this week. The roundabout was proposed and authorized by the City Council in 2011 with the adoption of the City’s Circulation Element. Preliminary work, which did not require road closures, of the site began in 2021. Construction broke ground for the roundabout in August of this year, resulting in the closure of the intersection.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Tiny house project creates waves in Morro Bay

Aesthetic and public access concerns have plagued a triangular plot of land nestled in a crevice between Sandpiper Court and Main Street in recent months. In May, the Morro Bay Planning Commission denied Sandy Bean's application to build a 496-square-foot, two-story tiny home on that lot, which included requests for a conditional use permit, coastal development permit, and several variances.
MORRO BAY, CA

