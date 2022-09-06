Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Complicity To Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with complicity to burglary Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Lucas Lauritson helped by giving someone information to plan and commit a burglary on Hillside Terrace. He was reportedly present at the time of the burglary and had knowledge that they were going to pawn...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Urinating In Water Fountain
A man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the Dollar General on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Derrick Turner was seen by a store employee urinating in the water fountain. He reportedly told police he couldn’t hold it and instead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
fox17.com
Two arrested after leading deputies on high speed car chase in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office pursued a fleeing vehicle Monday morning after observing several traffic infractions and arrested two adults with evading arrest and multiple drug and traffic charges. According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at...
whvoradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
whvoradio.com
Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle was reported stolen from a Hopkinsville dealership Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Ford Explorer was taken from Patriot Chevrolet on Fort Campbell Boulevard sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The vehicle is valued at $12,650. No arrest has been made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
Memphis rampage suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is seen on camera entering the store. Once inside, Kelly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander identified as Rodolfo Berger.
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear attempted rape case
The Christian County grand jury will soon hear the attempted rape and kidnapping charges against the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on the night of August 26 on the Hopkinsville Greenway. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jeremy Crawford testified 52-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville had been walking...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop for a seat belt violation on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 18-year-old Letrevion Washington for not wearing a seatbelt and he was not able to show a driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop.
whopam.com
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton woman charged with identity theft
A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
whopam.com
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
whvoradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
Comments / 0