Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO