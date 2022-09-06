ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Smyrna gas station clerk murder suspect implicated in Brentwood armed robbery days prior

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpnhP_0hkZphXh00

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a week since Smyrna store clerk, Nick Patterson, was gunned down and killed in a brazen and senseless robbery attempt.

Within a day, law enforcement officers from three counties combined forces and intelligence to arrest the alleged armed robber and trigger man, Keanthony Williams .

RELATED: Family, friends remember gas station clerk killed in armed robbery

Investigators were able to act so swiftly because of exhaustive detective work by Brentwood police surrounding another armed robbery from a few days earlier.

That crime went down on August 27th in Brentwood at 11:30 pm. According to a police affidavit, two suspects parked in the adjacent parking lot of the Twice Daily on Franklin Road.

Surveillance footage shows a black male exit the passenger side and going into the store. Police say that man is Keanthony Williams, who is armed with a handgun.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 31-year-old ex-con, who got out of the TDOC in July, allegedly grabbed a customer and pointed the gun at both people while robbing the store clerk of $300 and six packs of Newport cigarettes.

According to the affidavit, during the armed robbery, witnesses overhear a woman’s voice on Williams’ cell phone letting the ex-con know the coast is clear.

The robbers left and drove north on Franklin Road into Nashville.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

A man who works next door and knows the Brentwood store clerk who was terrorized says the community is shaken up after armed robberies at the convenience store and the drug store across the street in recent weeks. “Praise God. Had she been harmed it would have been a tragic loss for all of us,” said Anthony Irons.

Brentwood Police pulled surveillance footage from area businesses and see the man identified as Keanthony Williams get into a dark blue Chevy Equinox with multiple distinguishing characteristics.

Police got the license tag and determined the vehicle was registered to Kathryn Taylor. Brentwood detectives checked the 24-year-old’s social media account and hit the jackpot when they spotted Kathryn Taylor with Keanthony Williams in that very car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw5Qo_0hkZphXh00
(Courtesy: Brentwood Police)

In the photo, Williams is wearing a tactical vest and chain similar to the one worn by the robber in the surveillance footage.

Social media pictures also show money fanned out, and a handgun that investigative sources say is being analyzed as the possible murder weapon in the Smyrna robbery.

Three days after the Brentwood robbery, a suspect now identified by police as Williams walked into the Smyrna Twice Daily where he allegedly shoots the store clerk, Nicholas Patterson.

Brentwood police recognized the figure in the Smyrna shooting and immediately developed a plan to capture Williams and Taylor.

Brentwood police teamed up with Smyrna and Metro SWAT and a day after the murder, executed a high-risk warrant at Taylor’s Antioch home.

There is substantial damage to the rear door where the deck is covered with glass and splintered wood. The rear door is covered with a piece of plywood.

Sources close to this investigation confirm that Keanthony Williams has implicated himself in the crimes.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Taylor is charged in Williamson County so far with aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

According to the affidavit, Williams was on parole from the DOC until 2030. He got out of Trousdale DOC in April and was in the Davidson County Jail until July 19th, 2022.

Taylor’s bond is $312,000. She is back in court in October.

The investigation into both continues.

