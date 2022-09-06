Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Today – September Events in the Town of Clover
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Town of Clover will be hosting several events for the fall and holiday season. Some may seem familiar and others have been newly revamped. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Sam Green, Clover Event Coordinator on what you can expect this coming season in the town.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Air BNB’s, Rezoning One Busy Road and Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may have noticed quite a few Air BNB listings around Rock Hill, but according to property owners it’s becoming harder and harder to break into the short term rentals business in the City. The public getting another chance – this time...
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
cn2.com
Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
cn2.com
Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Opens to Serve Community
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business. The journey to get here started in 1999 when the idea of a hospital in northern York County was first talked about because of the area’s increasing population.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
yourislandnews.com
M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family
By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
cn2.com
Prayer Cancelled at AJ Football Game
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pastor on his way to pray before a football game at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County gets a call saying his services won’t be needed. According to SC State Legislator Sandy McGarry is trying to get answers why the...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard- Published Books and Book Signing Events
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land Couple’s book now available on Amazon, Kyle Petty’s book signing at Books-A-Million and Mercantile hosting Author Donna Wylie. Tom and Lorraine Russell, residents of Sun City Carolina Lakes, wrote the book – “Going Up: Third Floor, Karma.”...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county
CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
Cabarrus County Fair Returns This Week
The Cabarrus County Fair will return from September 9th through September 17th.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate football player empowers youth in his hometown
WINGATE – Wingate University student Jaquan Edwards is making a difference in the lives of middle- and high-school boys by volunteering for the LEAD ME (Lead, Empower and Develop Me) Program in Johnston, S.C. A motivator and a mentor, Edwards strives to encourage them to see the good in...
