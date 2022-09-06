Read full article on original website
Brent Messer
17h ago
wow what is this it's 5 EXCUSE now she forgot to take it out . Medical sure didn't say that when she was arrested only after the other EXCUSES didn't work . And no we don't think it's because of the Ukraine invasion well at least a lot of us do
3
Patrick
17h ago
The US government issued travel advisories twice just before dumb dumb went to Russia she ignored them ( must be someone special) The advisories warned Americans to stay out of Russia war was imminent and there was risk of Americans being taken hostage. She's not a hostage, she broke their laws there are people in Russia prison longer than she has been.
2
Silver King 92
18h ago
🇺🇸🤔👋🏀👋🏀👋enjoy your stay in Russia 🇷🇺👍🇷🇺👍🇷🇺👍🇷🇺🏀🇷🇺🏀🇷🇺👀🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
5
