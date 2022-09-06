ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Check out the Mammoth Site’s new event

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Mammoth Site is inviting the public to an Open House and Membership Drive set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to view new exhibits at the Mammoth Site that include “Pronghorn of North America,” the interactive AR sandbox and stream table and the Bonebed, for those who haven’t visited recently and can see the changes made to the active paleontological dig site.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
sdpb.org

Native POP brings first annual POPFest to Downtown Rapid City

Labor Day weekend brought Rapid City its first annual POPFest at Main Street Square. It was a full day of music across genres. POPFest is a production of Native POP, or People of the Plains, which has been holding an annual visual arts show for the past ten years. Lafawn...
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard

Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
HILL CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
newscenter1.tv

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy welcomes first class

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new school incorporating native language and culture welcomed its inaugural class Tuesday. Opening ceremonies were held Tuesday morning at Camp Mini Luzahan for the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy. After two years of hard work the academy opened for its first kindergarten class. Oceti Sakowin...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KDHL AM 920

Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff

Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cole-TAC tactical gear sees success in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tactical gear company Cole-TAC left the east coast and headed to Rapid City in 2021, and about a year later, the business has already outgrown its building. “It’s been a great move… we’ve grown significantly since that time,” says Cole-TAC president Dustin Coleman. “The only...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Labor Day recap: what are current Rapid City wages, and where are we headed?

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Labor Day celebrates the American worker, but both workers and employees are seeing changes in wages and labor availability on a local and national scale. Rapid City residents have experienced both positive and negative impacts of the rapid expansion of the city and neighboring towns, and this growth often comes with growing pains. “We’re seeing in migration, finally, for the first time in our history, of people coming from the east side of the state to the west. So that’s bringing a lot of prosperity, but it’s also bringing some challenges specifically for our entry level and tourism and hospitality workers,” CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson explains.
RAPID CITY, SD
hillcityprevailernews.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
RAPID CITY, SD

