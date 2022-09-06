ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
2 On Your Side

New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Siena Poll shows statewide support for student debt relief

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, Siena College Research Institute released new poll results about how New Yorkers' view President Joe Biden's plan to provide student debt relief. The poll found that 57% of New Yorkers believe canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from...
BUSINESS
2 On Your Side

Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo. The top prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing. The ticket is worth $12,333.50 and was sold from South Park Express Food Market. Take 5 players can check their midday...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Red Dress exhibit opens at Artpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Shayann Jenkins' these dresses are more than just an article of clothing. They represent an unimaginable loss. “When my sister was missing, it was really hard on us,“ she said. “We didn't know what to do. We didn't know where to go next.”
2 On Your Side

Bills' Dawson Knox signs 4-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they have signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo until 2026. According to the Bills, Knox made it clear in training camp he wanted to stay in Buffalo. In a video message to fans, Dawson...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills fans taking over LA ahead of NFL season opener against Rams

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — It was easy to spot members of the Bills Mafia in Southern California ahead of the Bills versus Rams game this week. You didn’t have to walk very far along Hermosa Beach before you would see the familiar blue and red logo or hear someone shout “Go Bills!” Among those in the crowd were Western New Yorkers who made the trek to see the NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium. There were also several Buffalo natives who now call Los Angeles home — but they still root for their beloved hometown team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

