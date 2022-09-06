Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with first franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
Siena Poll shows statewide support for student debt relief
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, Siena College Research Institute released new poll results about how New Yorkers' view President Joe Biden's plan to provide student debt relief. The poll found that 57% of New Yorkers believe canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from...
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo. The top prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing. The ticket is worth $12,333.50 and was sold from South Park Express Food Market. Take 5 players can check their midday...
Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
Construction-related lane closures suspended for Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You won't be seeing any construction going on this weekend in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all construction-related lane closures are going to be suspended. The road and bridge construction project lane closures began Friday morning and run through Tuesday morning.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information on wanted person
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrested of a wanted individual. Emma Zander is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for bail violations. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of...
Starbucks sparring with firings, allegations of union busting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The labor battle between Starbucks and their employees here in Western New York who voted to unionize is apparently escalating. The union says more key organizers were fired so union members set up an informational picket Tuesday. Customers turning up for their morning coffee at the...
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
Red Dress exhibit opens at Artpark
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Shayann Jenkins' these dresses are more than just an article of clothing. They represent an unimaginable loss. “When my sister was missing, it was really hard on us,“ she said. “We didn't know what to do. We didn't know where to go next.”
Bills' Dawson Knox signs 4-year contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they have signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo until 2026. According to the Bills, Knox made it clear in training camp he wanted to stay in Buffalo. In a video message to fans, Dawson...
2,700 fans expected for Bills Mafia tailgate in Los Angeles ahead of matchup with the Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bills fans have descended upon Los Angeles for the NFL season opener against the Rams — but they're here for more than just the game. A huge Bills fan tailgate is scheduled for noon (PT) at the Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood, about a mile from SoFi Stadium.
Bills fans taking over LA ahead of NFL season opener against Rams
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — It was easy to spot members of the Bills Mafia in Southern California ahead of the Bills versus Rams game this week. You didn’t have to walk very far along Hermosa Beach before you would see the familiar blue and red logo or hear someone shout “Go Bills!” Among those in the crowd were Western New Yorkers who made the trek to see the NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium. There were also several Buffalo natives who now call Los Angeles home — but they still root for their beloved hometown team.
