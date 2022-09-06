Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Begins Resurfacing Project On M-35 Near Little Lake Friday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake in Marquette County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings. This project is scheduled to start on Friday, Sept, 9, and...
WLUC
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What is next for Marquette’s lakeshore? It is a common question, especially after a proposed hotel near Picnic Rocks was denied Tuesday night. Late on Tuesday, the Marquette Planning Commission denied a special use permit to construct a hotel along Lakeshore Boulevard. As construction along...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Body Of Missing Downstate Woman Found Across Lake In Canada
The body of a woman missing since June 26th has been found in Ontario. Olivia Ernst of downstate Wixom was reported missing after her unoccupied vehicle and abandoned personal property were found near the shore of Lake Superior off Buckroe Road in Marquette County. On July 30th, her body was found Lake Superior near Montreal River, Ontario. No foul play is suspected.
WLUC
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - New wetlands are being constructed on property purchased by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in Bruce Crossing. They are to make up for wetlands that were affected during the construction of two bridges on M-26, one over the east branch and one over the west branch of the Firesteel River.
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Peninsula Title Agency Joins Dickinson Area Chamber Of Commerce
Peninsula Title Agency joined the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On hand to help with festivities were area real estate agents, staff and community members. Suzanne Larson, Chamber Executive Director, stated: “We are happy to welcome our newest member to the area. And...
WLUC
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road. A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting. Board members said they...
WLUC
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined to issue an opinion on legal questions state Rep. Sara Cambensy presented in July on the proposed redevelopment of Marquette General Hospital. A letter from the AG’s office to Cambensy, dated Tuesday, also says there are...
wnmufm.org
Body of missing Wixom woman found near Ontario
MARQUETTE, MI— The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.
Arson investigation underway involving U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI -- Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire as possible arson, according to WLUC-6. The fire started Friday night at a house on Silver Street where the homeowner and his girlfriend were watching a movie. At some point, the back door of the house caught fire...
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
UPMATTERS
Attorney General’s office declines hospital property inquiry from Rep. Cambensy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, the AG’s office will not take any further action related to a letter from State Representative Sara Cambensy. The letter brought forth questions and concerns related to the sale and development of the former Marquette General Hospital Property.
radioresultsnetwork.com
‘Not An End Point’: Cambensy Urges Public To Keep Pushing For MGH Project Answers
State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), is responding to the announcement that Attorney General Dana Nessel has denied her request for a formal investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the plan to redevelop the old Marquette General Hospital campus. Cambensy says she was “left with optimism” after the decision, and...
WLUC
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
wnmufm.org
Marquette-based company awarded US Space Force contracts to clear space junk
MARQUETTE, MI— The U.S. Space Force has awarded contracts to a Marquette company founded by three NMU alumni to research methods of clearing space junk from Earth’s orbit. Troy Morris is co-founder and Director of Operations for Kall Morris, Inc. He says there are 47,000 trackable (objects larger than 10 cm) debris objects—amounting to 10 million kilograms of material—that threaten communications networks running all kinds of systems, such as for cell phones and airplanes.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Houghton Assault Victim Dies; Charges Raised To Homicide/Open Murder
The Houghton City Police Department says the man who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is now charged with murder. The incident happened at the Arbor Green Apartment Complex on Dodge Street at 5 in the morning Thursday. The 24-year-old...
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
