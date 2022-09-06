ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Director and producer Chris Weitz listing $6.1M Soho co-op

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbRKZ_0hkZpAbq00

Chris Weitz, an American filmmaker, producer and screenwriter, captured hearts — and ticket sales — for his work on films like “American Pie,” “About a Boy” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” along with the new live-action “Pinocchio” film, to name a few.

Weitz and his wife, actress Mercedes Martinez, have just listed their Soho co-op for $6.1 million. They bought the fourth-floor loft, at 14 Wooster St., for $5.8 million in 2018. At 40 feet wide, the 3,800-square-foot pad is currently configured as a five-bedroom, 2½-bath home.

It opens to a large living and dining space with big windows. Original details include columns, beams, exposed brick and high ceilings — while modern touches include built-ins for a reading nook or home office, and a specially designed meditation room.

There’s also an open chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, an adjacent pantry or laundry room — and double doors down a hallway that lead to a children’s playroom or family room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNdS_0hkZpAbq00
The loft generously boasts 3,800 square feet of living space.
Donna Dotan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYkNW_0hkZpAbq00
Interior of a bedroom inside the Wooster Street home.
Donna Dotan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154OS0_0hkZpAbq00
The Soho abode sports an open chef’s kitchen.
Donna Dotan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsTeF_0hkZpAbq00
A bunk bed never fails to win the hearts and minds of kiddos.
Donna Dotan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9K7f_0hkZpAbq00
The main corner bedroom’s spa-like bathroom.
Donna Dotan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnUE1_0hkZpAbq00
The residence’s dining area.
Donna Dotan

The main corner bedroom comes with a spa-like ensuite bathroom, while a fourth bedroom boasts a working fireplace.

The building, which comes with just seven units, dates to 1903.

The listing broker is Mike Fabbri of Nest Seekers International.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King tells of ‘love’ for Harry and Meghan in address to nation

The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.After referring to his eldest son William and his wife Kate in their new titles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”The duke and duchess...
U.K.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy