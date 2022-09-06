ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit was the site of a christening ceremony in honor of the USS Beloit on Wednesday evening. Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin says it was a tremendous honor for a naval ship to be named after the city, thanking the Navy for honoring the city of Beloit and noting that the ship is powered by the people of Beloit and the spirit of Beloit.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO