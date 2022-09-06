ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Local business celebrates a pair of native sons

A local business membership organization plans to feature two Janesville natives known for their public and patriotic service at its annual dinner. Forward Janesville plans to present General Andrew Poppas as the keynote speaker. Poppas is a 1988 West Point graduate and became the 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in July. Moderating the dinner this year will be former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Forward Janesville’s annual dinner is set for November 9th.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit hosts USS Beloit christening ceremony

ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit was the site of a christening ceremony in honor of the USS Beloit on Wednesday evening. Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin says it was a tremendous honor for a naval ship to be named after the city, thanking the Navy for honoring the city of Beloit and noting that the ship is powered by the people of Beloit and the spirit of Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Walworth County hosts Clean Sweep event for businesses and residents

The Walworth County Public Works Department is providing several opportunities for businesses and residents to dispose of hazardous materials and electronics next month. Public Works Director Richard Hough says the first event for businesses that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste a month will take place from 8:00 a.m. until noon on October 7th at the Walworth County Public Works Garage in Elkhorn.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
nbc15.com

Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Beloit City Council passed ordinance to allow building of smaller homes

The Beloit City council unanimously passed an an ordinance that would allow for the building of smaller homes at a Tuesday night city council meeting. Residents of Beloit spoke in favor of the ordinance, noting that the housing issue in Beloit is serious and this amendment could help people afford homes and also help with the homelessness issue in Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Fort Atkinson hosts adult recess

Recess isn’t just for children any more. Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Franseen says Adult Recess will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on September 23rd at Jones Park. Franseen says the event features dollar beers, organized playground games, and music from the 1990’s and 2000’s....
FORT ATKINSON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
wclo.com

All LGBTQ+ cast performs musical RENT at JPAC

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit collaborates with the Janesville Performing Arts Center on a performance of the musical RENT featuring and all LGBTQ+ cast. Director Stephanie Hormig says the show will run September 30th through October 2nd at JPAC. Hormig says the show is about young adults falling in love, finding...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Not all Janesville students will receive free lunch this year

With federal funding ending, the School District of Janesville is unable to provide fee lunch in all of it’s school buildings this year. Superintendent Mark Holzman says universal lunch will only be provided in the schools with the highest percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch. Holzman says...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifacts#Historian#Breweries#The North Side Brewery#Mercyhealth Hospital
wclo.com

City of Janesville considers amending project plan for TID 32

The City of Janesville works to stretch the life out of a mixed use tax incremental financing district created in 2008. The City is considers amending the project plan for tax incremental financing district 32 for the third time. Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says the Plan Commission will hold...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Madison City Council surprises by approving Raemisch Farm rezoning

The Madison City Council on Tuesday displayed a stunning reversal of course and approved the rezoning of Raemisch Farm at 4150 Packers Ave. The council voted 15-3 to approve a rezoning, switching the plot of land from zoned for agriculture to residential. The vote was a full 180 from previous council votes on proposals for the development. In August 2021, the council voted 15-2 to deny the project, and voted 14-6 to deny it a second time in February.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy